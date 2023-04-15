The Lord of the Rings: Gollum locks Elvish tongue behind Precious Edition

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, will have players take control of Gollum as he traverses the world of Middle-earth. Described as an action-adventure game with an emphasis on stealth, the title is set between the events of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.

Two editions of the game are available for pre-purchase at the moment. The Precious Edition has more content as compared to the Standard, which is not unusual. That said, the decision to restrict the Elvish tongue to the pricier deluxe edition has caused quite a stir in the gaming community. Fans are outraged that such an integral aspect of the experience is now paywalled.

Sindarin voice-overs are limited to The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Precious Edition

Pre-order and get the Emotes Pack DLC, which includes 6 of Gollum’s iconic gestures and sayings. Yes Precious, we have a Special Edition!The Full Game🖼️ The Art Exhibition ApplicationThe Lore CompendiumA 45-min OSTSindarin Voice ActingPre-order and get the Emotes Pack DLC, which includes 6 of Gollum’s iconic gestures and sayings. Yes Precious, we have a Special Edition! 💍💿 The Full Game🖼️ The Art Exhibition Application📜 The Lore Compendium🎼 A 45-min OST📣 Sindarin Voice ActingPre-order and get the Emotes Pack DLC, which includes 6 of Gollum’s iconic gestures and sayings. https://t.co/5xHMF0SV3O

Developers Daedalic Entertainment confirmed on Twitter that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will feature authentic Sindarin voice-overs that can only be accessed by owners of the Precious Edition.

The exclusion of the Elvish tongue from the regular edition has angered many, and the discontent is evident on social media. The decision is rather puzzling since the game is being marketed towards hardcore fans of the franchise. It offers a unique take on the series, inspired by the action-focused Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War.

The Sindarin language pack can be purchased separately, according to a tweet by the game’s official handle. However, the expected price of the DLC is still unknown.

The game is set to release on 25 May, 2023, after many delays. It will be available on PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. A Nintendo Switch port is also planned for release later this year.

