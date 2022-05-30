PlayStation Plus games for June 2022 rumored to be God of War, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Following a massive revamp, PlayStation Plus will likely continue its ritual of adding monthly games for its users. The typical announcement date will likely be June 1, with the games being added subsequently. While official announcements are yet to be made, leaks have surfaced about the three titles that may arrive. The lineup includes three games that will be available to subscribers for nearly a month or so.

Nibel @Nibellion



areajugones.sport.es/videojuegos/ps… Rumor: God Of War, Naruto Boruto: Shinobi Striker & Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl are the PS+ games for June 2022 according to Areajugones sources Rumor: God Of War, Naruto Boruto: Shinobi Striker & Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl are the PS+ games for June 2022 according to Areajugones sourcesareajugones.sport.es/videojuegos/ps… https://t.co/YDaj9ZD1kR

Even before the changes that have been made to the PlayStation Plus service come into effect, Sony will provide a monthly catalog of games to its subscribers. These games will be available to all users until July 5 and will be available from June 7. While the information is unconfirmed and is based on speculation, a potential list of three games has been provided below.

PlayStation Plus lineup of monthly games for June looks quite exciting

The big-ticket item from the three is God of War. The 2018 release is the first installment of the Norse saga, which Kratos enters with his son Atreus. God of War Ragnarok's release is still uncertain. For fans of the action-adventure genre who haven't played the first game, it's an excellent title to enjoy.

Players can expect all the typical mechanics from the God of War games. All of these elements have been polished as players will be able to enjoy the snow-clad landscapes as they take on different villains and monsters.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker was released back in 2018 but offered a different experience to players. The release contains several iconic characters from the Naruto and Boruto universe. There are different game modes, but the USP of the game is the multiplayer aspect.

Players can form teams of up to four and take on other online users. Along the way, they have a huge roster to choose from. The title is an excellent addition to the PlayStation Plus service for those who love a healthy mix of action and fighting games.

For those who love games like Brawlhalla, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is the perfect extension. While the core gameplay remains the same, players get to enjoy their favorite Nickelodeon characters, including Spongebob, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and others.

While the game had a rough launch, the developers polished the title over time. With its possible entry as a monthly game, players will be able to enjoy all the improvements that have been made since its release. The game is also focused on online play, so those interested in competitive gaming will take a special interest in this title.

Disclaimer: This is a rumored lineup based on leaks. Players are advised to follow official channels for confirmed information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far