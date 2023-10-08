"The rich get richer": Asmongold reacts to fan giving Elon Musk 200,000,000 gold while streaming Diablo 4 on X

Elon Musk's recent Diablo 4 livestreams on X (Twitter) have naturally caused a lot of buzz, with Twitch streamer Asmongold commenting on a clip of the billionaire getting gifted in-game money from a fan. The broadcasts, which were initially supposed to help test out X's livestreaming functionality, have naturally caught the attention of many fans. As such, millions of concurrent viewers tuned in to watch Elon live.

Zack "Asmongold," a known critic of Diablo 4, recently reacted to a clip from one of Elon's streams where a fan offered the latter a highly lucrative trade. The individual, whose in-game alias was Emily(Shameless), basically wanted to gift the Tesla CEO 200 million gold. While initially a bit hesitant, Musk accepted the offer.

Zack noted how the billionaire became a multi-millionaire in Diablo 4 because of a fan. The streamer poked fun at the situation and used an old adage to comedic effect, saying:

"The rich get richer."

Asmongold praises Elon Musk after watching him get 200 million Diablo 4 gold from a generous fan

Getting 200 million gold in Diablo 4 is not exactly easy. However, what really had an impact on Asmongold was that a fan was willing to just give it away to one of the world's richest people. The fan who gave 200 million gold also claimed to have over 400 million of that currency.

The OTK co-founder's relationship with Blizzard and Diablo is shakey at best, with him publicly calling out the former for making a bad game on numerous occasions. Elon Musk, however, has praised Blizzard for their work on Diablo 4 in the past. Incidentally, Zack was not happy to hear the billionaire admiring the game a few months ago.

The owner of X did offer something in return, however, giving away his Elixer of Fortitude to the generous donor. Before this transaction, Elon Musk had less than two million gold, and the trade certainly gave him quite a boost in Diablo 4

Here is how fans reacted to the clip, with one user jokingly saying that the Tesla CEO can finally "afford to buy something nice."

Fan reactions to the clip from YouTube (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

