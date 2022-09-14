The Sims 4 is going free-to-play as EA reveals major plans for the popular lifestyle-simulator

The Sims 4 is a title that every gamer has heard of at least once, irrespective of whether they have played the game. Such has been the popularity of the life simulator game from EA, which continues to be played actively all over the world.

There could be a massive influx of players over the next month as the developers have made a massive decision.

Earlier on September 14, Electronic Arts (EA) announced that everyone's favorite social and life simulator would soon be free to play. Until now, players have had to purchase the game if they want to play the game.

It is available on all major platforms for both PC and console and frequently goes on discounts. New players will no longer have to do so as The Sims 4 will become a free-to-play title.

The Sims 4 (base game) going free to play starting on October 18

The Sims franchise is well-known in the gaming community for its different experiences. What might seem familiar to lovers of the metaverse today wasn't so much during the early years.

The franchise allows players to live a different life from what they are in reality. Players got to choose careers, marry someone, and even raise kids if they want to. This will now become much more accessible, thanks to the decision announced today.

The Sims 4 could become a massive success by going free-to-play

Starting October 18, 2022, The Sims 4's base version will be available to all players at no extra cost. This includes all PC digital stores like Steam and Origin and the PlayStation and Xbox console stores. This will be fantastic news for those yet to experience the game.

Players can still choose to spend moneyif they want to. There are plenty of DLCs that have been released over the years. While some of these are cosmetic, others act as significant expansions of the base game. With the base version now becoming free, new players can save plenty of money by getting only the DLCs they want.

That is not all, as EA also has a lot of new things planned for The Sims 4. Following the start of the free-to-play period, new and exciting content will be available for the players. EA has assured the development team will create customized and innovative content for new and existing players.

EA also has some bonus goodies for players, including EA Play and EA Play Pro members. They will get special bundles as part of an additional offering and the base game.

Those who purchased The Sims 4 earlier will receive a special deluxe kit. It will be exclusive to those who have joined the game before it goes free-to-play. Lastly, EA has added that they have plenty of new things coming up, which will be revealed in the near future.

