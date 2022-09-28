"The timing is immaculate" - Dream gives fans a heads-up, informs of hurricane impeding his face reveal plans

Minecraft YouTuber and streamer Clay "Dream" took to Twitter to share audio stating his concerns about plans to do a face reveal due to an approaching hurricane in his hometown of Orlando, Florida. All eyes have been on the creator ever since announcing he would carry out a face reveal. His plans were first disclosed through his official Twitter account on September 23. He said:

Dream @Dream The mask is coming off… see you all very soon :) The mask is coming off… see you all very soon :)

Since then, he has provided further updates, although the exact date and time of the disclosure is yet to be announced. However, considering he implied that the hurricane in Florida will impede his schedule, the reveal is expected to take place by the weekend. Speaking on his socials, he sarcastically remarked:

"The timing is immaculate"

Will Dream reveal his face this week? Exploring further details

According to the International Hurricane Research Center, Florida could be hit by one of its biggest floods due to hurricane Ian. Such a catastrophe could derail any plans of the creator filming a video. In his tweet, he said:

"There's a hurricane in Florida, of course there is, the timing is immaculate, it's just great..."

He further added:

"Yeah, apparently there's a hurricane, so hopefully it's not too bad, we'll see"

As mentioned earlier, the precise date and time have not been announced by Dream. However, earlier this week, he took to his social media accounts to provide further details of his face reveal.

In a tweet published on September 23, he revealed his intentions to visit the 2022 San Diego TwitchCon. The convention will be held from October 7-9. It is unclear, however, if TwitchCon will be the first place he reveals his face.

dream @dreamwastaken see you all in San Diego!!! can’t wait to finally meet friends, fans, and other creators :)



it feels so surreal. love you all see you all in San Diego!!! can’t wait to finally meet friends, fans, and other creators :)it feels so surreal. love you all

In addition to the tweets, Dream has also shared a short statement via a YouTube video on his alternate account. In the video, he stated:

"My next upload will be me face revealing"

He added:

"Then back to some epic Minecraft...(plus Minecraft manhunt in real life soon?!) so many awesome things to come. super nervous but also incredibly excited for the future!"

Fans react to the tweet

Dream is easily among the most recognizable names in the YouTube community. Regardless of never having shown his face, his mask-adorned appearance has become synonymous with the creator. Reacting to his latest tweet, fans said:

gabe💫soon @irrttggg @dreamwastaken complaining about the weather while casually showing off your wife skills @dreamwastaken complaining about the weather while casually showing off your wife skills

gnf updates !! @GNFUPDATES hopefully everything goes okay and y’all are safe 🫶🫶 @dreamwastaken this was a jumpsacrehopefully everything goes okay and y’all are safe🫶🫶 @dreamwastaken this was a jumpsacre😭😭 hopefully everything goes okay and y’all are safe 💗💗🫶🫶

g @ soon™ 📌🏳️‍🌈 @ksd_esign

hope you're staying safe though !! @dreamwastaken honestly thought that dryer was the hurricane and i was like "i dont think this is the time for an twitter audio but you do you buddy"hope you're staying safe though !! @dreamwastaken honestly thought that dryer was the hurricane and i was like "i dont think this is the time for an twitter audio but you do you buddy" 😭😭😭hope you're staying safe though !!

Dream is not the only major creator to have attained massive success without revealing their entire identity. Other creators such as Corpse Husband and most VTubers have also followed a similar direction.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far