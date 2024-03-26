"The whole thing was a lie" - Kai Cenat responds to Sneako claiming he got accused of alleged rape, says "nothing happened"

Twitch star Kai Cenat has responded to recent comments made by controversial internet personality Nico "Sneako." During a livestream on March 26, 2024, the 22-year-old reacted to a video featuring Sneako. In it, the Rumble content creator claimed that Kai Cenat got accused of an alleged rape.

Sneako stated that he "defended" the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner when the "entire internet" turned against him. He elaborated:

"Yeah, Kai, because I defended you when you were getting accused of rape. When the entire internet turned their back on you and started dissing you, and started making fun of you and you needed support - I defended you because I knew that you were innocent."

Claiming that he was getting "suppressed more than any other streamer," Sneako added:

"The same thing happens to me. I don't have a YouTube channel anymore. Banned off everywhere. I just got banned on Instagram. I'm getting suppressed more than any other streamer and I need people that I'm cool with in real life to be supportive. And instead of being supportive when the whole internet turned on me, what did you do? You laughed and joined in. You joined the bandwagon because it was popular at the time to make fun of me."

Kai Cenat responded to Sneako's claim that he got accused of rape by saying:

"I didn't get accused of it. Why did you bring that up? Look what happened to that s**t. S**t ended up being a whole lie. Nothing happened. Ain't that crazy? The whole thing was a lie. I never touched back on that because it was proved to be a lie. Jesus is my lord and savior. S**t is crazy! Chat, y'all too be careful out there, dead a*s!"

Timestamp: 04:18:20

"You talked about me when it was popular to hate on me" - Sneako explains why he called out Kai Cenat amid their recent feud

In a two-minute video posted on X, Sneako explained why he decided to call out Kai Cenat and referred to him as a "fake" person. Accusing the New Yorker of jumping on the bandwagon of "hating" on him, the permanently banned YouTuber said:

"I called out all the people that switched up when it was popular to hate on Sneako. Whenever it's popular to hate on Sneako, you see people's true colors. And I called you out! It doesn't mean we can't associate anymore. It's just calling you out like, 'Hey, I'm calling it like it is.' That was fake of you."

Expand Tweet

Sneako also brought up Kai Cenat's partnership with Nike, saying:

"You talked about me when it was popular to hate on me. Right? And that was a long time ago. Since then, you could've reached out. You could've said, 'I didn't like this.' You saw me in public and you walked right in front of me. And let's be honest, was that really the reason? Or was it because of the Nike brand deal?"

For context, Sneako was talking about an incident that occurred in January 2023 when TikToker Jovi Pena alleged she was sexually assaulted at Kai Cenat's party. On January 7, 2023, the AMP-affiliated personality responded to the controversy by stating that he immediately went to the police when the situation was brought to his attention.