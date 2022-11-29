The Witcher Remake will improve upon its original title by introducing an open world

CD Projekt Red's The Witcher Remake is expected to have a massive open world. The studio announced the remake's development in an official third-quarter investor presentation. It is being helmed by the Polish studio Fool's Theory, where some of the CDPR veterans currently work.

The original Witcher game, released in 2007, featured a semi-open world environment sub-divided into several large maps containing inner caves and dungeons.

While the original title was built on the Aurora engine, the Witcher Remake is currently being developed using Unreal Engine 5 – the world's most advanced 3D creation tool built to date.

The Witcher Remake is expected to be expansive

The open-world structure of Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, released in 2015, makes it one of the most popular RPG titles of the last decade. Developers CD Project Red will follow Wild Hunt's open-world success mantra and re-master the upcoming Witcher by giving players a much more expansive open-world environment.

During an investor presentation held last month, CD Projekt Red's boss Adam Badowski said:

“The Witcher is where it all started for us, for CD Projekt Red. Going back to this place and remaking the game for the next generation of gamers to experience it feels just as big, if not bigger.”

The Witcher Remake launch date

Players will have to wait a while to relive Geralt's adventure in a fully-fledged open-world environment. Badowski clarified that the community would learn more about the new title as development progresses. He said:

"Although it will take some time before we’re ready to share more about and from the game, I know it’ll be worth the wait."

Meanwhile, Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next update will be up for grabs on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 from December 14. This will be a free update for players who already have the game.

The Witcher @witchergame Relive the story loved by millions!



Free next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X on December 14th, 2022! Relive the story loved by millions!Free next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X on December 14th, 2022! https://t.co/NcDLmV72kb

Additionally, CD Project Red is also in the process of developing a brand-new Witcher Trilogy and spin-off titles for the same as well. Furthermore, a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 is also in the works.

Poll : 0 votes