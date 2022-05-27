"There ain't nothin!": Dr Disrespect feels that Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will have no substance beyond its marketing gimmick

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Dr Disrespect will likely have a connection in the future, given the streamer's long history with the franchise as a whole. The streamer, known for his bold and outspoken nature, has been involved in designing maps of previous Call of Duty games in the past. Additionally, he has a pretty strong opinion about the overall direction of the series.

Call of Duty is in a strange position if the recent investors' meeting is to be believed. Figures show that the franchise's player base has fallen in recent times, although a decent number of players still play the game. Amidst such reports, the recent reveal of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has generated a massive amount of hype amongst fans. However, Dr Disrespect has a different take on all of this, and he doesn't seem to buy into all the hype surrounding the upcoming title.

Dr Disrespect thinks lowly about the hype surrounding Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

Dr Disrespect's association with the Call of Duty series is quite old. He has also been a regular streamer of the hit Call of Duty Warzone, but there has been criticism from his end. Dr Disrespect spoke quite strongly about Operation Monarch recently, which featured King Kong and Godzilla. He felt that the event would have been nice had he been nine years old.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL



Modern Warfare 2 available October 28th! #MW2 BREAKING: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Artwork Reveal.Modern Warfare 2 available October 28th! #ModernWarfare2 BREAKING: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Artwork Reveal. Modern Warfare 2 available October 28th! #ModernWarfare2 #MW2 https://t.co/Ljadx2UN4X

On May 24, Activision revealed the first set of artwork related to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 to fans. This reveal follows earlier ones where the logo and release dates were announced. The recent artwork includes characters that will likely feature in the game.

Naturally, fans have been quite excited about the reveal. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is obviously an eagerly awaited release. As the year progresses, fans will likely get more confirmed information about what they can enjoy once the game is released.

Brynn P @BrynnP9



I can't help but wonder about 3rd monitors... The @DrDisrespect tells his honest opinion about Warzone and thoughts on 4th monitors, and offers @ZLaner a new nickname.I can't help but wonder about 3rd monitors... The @DrDisrespect tells his honest opinion about Warzone and thoughts on 4th monitors, and offers @ZLaner a new nickname.I can't help but wonder about 3rd monitors... https://t.co/i72hHWj1Vy

One would think that Dr Disrespect would also be happy about the game like other diehard fans. He, however, has a different take on it and one that isn't in sync with the views of others. He isn't persuaded by Activision and thinks that its marketing is what's preserving the series for now.

"There ain't nothin'! It's getting to the point where like marketing is saving Call of Duty. Isn't it crazy to think that?"

In general, Dr Disrespect's problems with Call of Duty and FPS games are well documented. If his response is interpreted, it would indicate that Activision focuses on advertisements over maintaining the quality of their products. It's perhaps the same reason he isn't quite sold on what Activision is trying to showcase for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

Whether Dr Disrespect is right about the upcoming game will be a matter of the future. Many fans hope it won't be the case, as Activision certainly has a lot riding on it. The game is likely to be the first premium game to get a two-year shelf life. The last thing Activision will want is for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 to fall short of its lofty expectations.

Edited by Atul S