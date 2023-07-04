Create

"There's got to be a lot of people living in his apartment wondering what drugs he sells" - Destiny reveals his YouTube editor bags 40% of his revenue

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Jul 04, 2023 05:59 GMT
Destiny reveals how much money his YouTube editor makes (Image via Sportskeeda)
Destiny reveals how much money his YouTube editor makes (Image via Sportskeeda)

During a livestream on July 4, 2023, political commentator Steven "Destiny" disclosed how much money his YouTube editor makes. The streamer was having a conversation with a businessman and friend named Devin, who wanted to know if the former had assembled a team to work on his YouTube channel and manage livestream VODs (video on demand). In response, Destiny claimed that his company was not "structured."

Devin clarified that he was inquiring about Steven's revenue-sharing system for his YouTube team. The latter then revealed that his editor receives 40% of the revenue. He also made a comment in jest, saying:

"Oh, rev share. Yeah (the streamer starts laughing). I think it's probably a mistake to do that. But, it's fine, I guess. Like, the way I do that is, like, if my stuff grows, I still care about my employees growing with it. Yeah, it's, like, 40% plus. Yeah, I know! There's got to be a lot of people living in his apartment, like, wondering what drugs he sells or something."

"Seems fair" - Streaming community reacts to Destiny disclosing that his YouTube editor takes almost half of the revenue

youtube-cover

The Kick streamer's revelation went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with more than 315 fans sharing their thoughts. According to Redditor u/AlmoustBlue, it "seemed fair" for Steven's YouTube editor to receive nearly half of the revenue. They explained:

"Seems fair, especially knowing how invested August (his editor) is in the video-making process, he is almost like a producer, telling Destiny to ask his guests to put on cams to make videos or to cut VODs, not to mention thumbnail-making, video editing, and the title of the videos. But yeah, most creators would've dropped this shared of the revenue earlier."
Comment by u/AlmoustBlue from discussion Destiny's Youtube editor earns almost half his revenue in LivestreamFail

Reddit user u/ChocolateLoud cited Destiny discussing the matter during an episode of the Iced Coffee Hour Podcast. The content creator stated that his editor makes $30,000 per month:

Comment by u/ChocolateLoud from discussion Destiny's Youtube editor earns almost half his revenue in LivestreamFail

Twitch streamer Will Neff's editor responded, claiming that there are many video editors making "well below minimum wage" and being exploited. They added:

"Doing quality edits takes more time than most people think, and understanding how YouTube works takes a ton of experience."
Comment by u/Neaux from discussion Destiny's Youtube editor earns almost half his revenue in LivestreamFail

Here are some more notable responses:

Comment by u/Quickfoo from discussion Destiny's Youtube editor earns almost half his revenue in LivestreamFail
Comment by u/Lesbian_Skeletons from discussion Destiny's Youtube editor earns almost half his revenue in LivestreamFail
Comment by u/ME-grad-2020 from discussion Destiny's Youtube editor earns almost half his revenue in LivestreamFail
Comment by u/Halsti from discussion Destiny's Youtube editor earns almost half his revenue in LivestreamFail
Comment by u/Hanzo_6 from discussion Destiny's Youtube editor earns almost half his revenue in LivestreamFail

Hailing from Nebraska, Destiny is a veteran in the livestreaming industry. He is, however, considered by many to be a controversial personality and has been indefinitely banned from Twitch. On June 27, 2023, the 34-year-old announced that he had signed a year-long contract with the Traiwreckstv-backed platform, reportedly worth seven figures.

Quick Links

Edited by Siddharth Satish
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...