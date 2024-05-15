"There will be no cursing" - N3on claims his streams will be "family-friendly" following recent controversy

Controversial Kick streamer Rangesh "N3on" has dropped a rather surprising update as far as his streams are concerned. The streamer disclosed that his broadcasts will now be "family-friendly," which simply means that the content in question will be suitable for children. This comes after, as the streamer claims, "soul searching."

N3on is often criticized for his on-screen conduct and vitriolic rants against other people and creators. However, the streamer appeared much more calm and collected during his latest stream yesterday (May 14). The streamer said:

"Soul searching is a new thing. You guys should try it out. That's what I did in the past week. I went back to my family and I went soul searching and honestly man, I feel like a whole new person."

He then revealed that he plans to tweak his streams so that they are suitable for children:

"I wanna first and foremost go ahead and say that from now on the streams will be family-friendly to all age groups. Whether you are 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, whatever you are, there will be no cursing in my streams from here on out. Only good content from now on."

What is the recent controversy involving N3on?

As mentioned previously, N3on is no stranger to controversies, and in fact, this stream marked his return following a fairly recent controversy he became involved in.

Last week on May 8, 2024, the streamer was seen in Maui, Hawaii, where he made the controversial decision to film the aftermath of the Maui fire. This naturally angered the locals, who confronted him about it.

Rangesh, however, opened up about the incident and offered an apology following this controversy. He said:

"For the people that live in that area and are from that place, I genuinely say sorry for coming in that area and not knowing what I was doing. I take full responsibility and accountability. That was my fault on my end. I should have known. But I came there with no ill intent. Nothing bad at all."

While the Maui incident didn't result in the streamer's arrest, N3on did encounter trouble with the authorities during his Dubai trip in April 2024. The streamer and his girlfriend were allegedly arrested after he made an unauthorized stream in a public area.