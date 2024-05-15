"They literally pressed me out of the country" - N3on apologizes for filming aftermath of Maui fire, addresses use of slur against elderly

After a hiatus of several days, controversial Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on" returned to his channel on May 15, 2024. At one point, he explained what happened during his broadcast from Hawaii. For context, on May 8, 2024, N3on hosted an IRL stream from Maui, Hawaii. However, he found himself in hot water when locals confronted him for filming the aftermath of the Maui fire.

Earlier today, N3on took accountability for his actions and apologized. Claiming that he did not visit the country with "ill intent," the 19-year-old said:

"For the people that live in that area and are from that place, I genuinely say sorry for coming in that area and not knowing what I was doing. I take full responsibility and accountability. That was my fault on my end. I should have known. But I came there with no ill intent. Nothing bad at all."

The Kick streamer also insinuated that he had been kicked out of Hawaii. He elaborated:

"And basically, I'm just going to be honest to you guys. All right? I want to say this and be completely honest and transparent. What happened was - they literally pressed me out of the country. I ran away. I literally had to escape through a backdoor. I'm not even trolling! It's, like, real s**t, bro."

"I did not call anyone the 'B-word'" - N3on addresses the use of a slur against Hawaii natives while talking about the recent controversy

N3on continued the discussion, stating that Hawaii natives were unhappy with his actions. Insisting that he did not want to offend Hawaiians, the content creator said:

"They're really mad at me, bro. And I want to clear it up because there are Hawaiians all around the world and I don't want no smoke with any Hawaiian, bro."

The Indian-American personality then addressed the use of a slur against an elderly in Hawaii. He said:

"By the way, they said I called one of their elderlies the 'B-word.' I'm not going to say the word but I said I called them the 'B-word.' I did not call anyone the 'B-word,' bro. All right? I did not call anyone the 'B-word.' So, that was not me. But, I take accountability for what I did. I didn't mean any harm or any ill intention at all. And I love you, man. W Hawaiians, bro."

This is not the first time N3on has gotten into trouble while livestreaming in a foreign country. Earlier this year, the streamer and his girlfriend, Sam Frank, were allegedly arrested while broadcasting from The Global Village in Dubai.