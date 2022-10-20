"These numbers are outlandish" - xQc astounded to hear Trainwreckstv's claims of making over $360 million through gambling sponsorships

Canadian streamer Felix "xQc" took to his Twitch stream to give his take on fellow streamer Tyler "Trainwreckstv" claiming to have pocketed a whopping $360 million through gambling sponsorships. Felix stumbled across a Reddit post that had recorded Tyler's revelatory words.

In the clip, Tyler is seen playing Overwatch 2 with two other streamers (Pokelawls and Mendo). While speaking to them, Tyler exclaimed that he had earned $360 million in less than 16 months with sponsorship deals.

It is unclear if the said amount was gross earnings or included money he won through his slot machine games. Reacting to the confession, xQc (who also happens to be a slot game streamer) exclaimed:

"These numbers are outlandish"

xQc taken aback by the astronomical figure Trainwreckstv claims to have earned

As stated earlier, Trainwreckstv did not clarify if he made the said amount as gross income or if it included other sources of income. It should also be noted that Tyler did not provide any evidence regarding his claims. He simply said:

"You want some news to forget about everything you're talking about? Here you go. I'll release what I got paid since the beginning of my contract. I've been paid $360 million for 16 months of gambling."

While revealing the sum of money he had pocketed, Tyler also took a subtle dig at fellow streamers Hasan "HasanAbi", Imane "Pokimane," and Ludwig by saying:

"I could buy Hasan, Poki, and Ludwig altogether and sell them and buy them again."

Earlier this year, Tyler also revealed that his contract of $1 million a month has increased. According to the slot streamer, he was making "much more." To make $360 million in 16 months, Trainwreckstv needed a contract that made him over $22 million a month in that period.

(Timestamp: 00:17:20)

Reacting to the entire clip, xQc added:

"If you're a smart person, this is a bit complicated, basically the way it kinda worked is that, if you're smart, you kinda cash it in. If you're not, you just gonna gamble it, so that's just gonna where most of it went."

Fans react to the clip

Fans have also chimed in with their reactions. The clip was shared on Felix's clips channel, which garnered a lot of comments.

Here are some of the reactions:

Fans react to the clip (Image via xQc Clips YouTube)

Being a Stake.com streamer, xQc's earnings should be on the upper echelons as well. In an article published by Bloomberg in August 2022, the streamer divulged that he earned around $1 million a month through his deal.

