“Less than one minute” – Twitch streamer TheStockGuy shows how Twitter denied his verification request in less than a minute

Jason "TheStockGuy" shared a hilarious moment of himself getting rejected in less than a minute by Twitter for sending his verification request.

TheStockGuy is a stock exchange Twitch streamer and YouTuber commenting, suggesting, and monitoring stock market movements. The content creator from Florida has a Twitter account with nearly 50k followers since he joined back in 2018. However, in a comical moment, the stock guy explains how he for denied in an instant by Twitter to his viewers on stream.

TheStockGuy reached out to Twitter after gaining prominence

TheStockGuy is most notably known for his commentary on the stock market and jocularly describes himself as a cowboy trader. A cowboy trader is someone who trades at high stakes and often recklessly.

Jason is usually live on his Twitch channel, where he has over 270K followers. He also uploaded small clips to his YouTube channel, which has over 40K subscribers. His videos range from assessing gas prices to government policies and stock exchange prices.

(Watch his latest stream here)

Regardless of his contribution and acute knowledge of the market and finances, one thing that he has yet to achieve is procuring a blue tick on his Twitter account. The blue tick indicates a person of importance or significance on the platform.

Although the verification process can be tedious, TheStockGuy hilariously got his request to get verified rejected inside a minute. The bemused Florida man exclaimed:

"This time, world record. Less than one minute...30 seconds..."

Reading the reply on Twitter, he was taken aback at the swift nature of its rejection. The Tweeter support read:

"We've reviewed your request to have your Twitter account verified. This account will not be verified..."

Jason had initially sent the verification request at 1:50 PM EDT. He received a quick, double-time response, with Twitter responding by 1:51 PM EDT. Jason concluded the clip by saying:

"30 seconds."

LivestreamFail redditors were also amazed at the promptness of Twitter's rejection

The clip, shared on the very popular subreddit page r/LivestreamFail by user u/godrayden yesterday, received several reactions with their eyebrows raised. Fans also speculated on the reasons and commented on the swift nature of the reply from the platform. Here's what they had to say regarding the clip:

TheStockGuy also has a subreddit page called the Warnerc Posting Area with over 7K members. His streams also include commentaries on how to tackle recession and inflation.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far