"They aren’t consistent with my recollections": Linus reacts to allegations of harassment and misconduct by former LTT and LMG employee

Linus Sebastian of Linus Media Group (LMG) recently responded with disbelief and shock after a former employee accused the company of not doing anything to address s*xual harassment and misconduct, which eventually led her to leave the tech YouTuber's team. Madison Reeve was hired as a social media manager for the brand after fans loved her on-screen banter in a video from 2019.

Madison appeared on a couple of other videos on channels associated with the LMG but then disappeared from the brand's content. She eventually told her fans that she had resigned in 2021.

Shortly after the Linus Tech Tips and Gamer Nexus drama, Madison posted a long thread on X, formerly Twitter, and accused LTT of having a bad working environment and doing nothing to stop her from being s*xually harassed by co-workers.

In a press statement, Linus said he was shocked to hear about the allegations, saying:

"I was in a state of shock reading through these allegations, plain and simple. They aren’t consistent with my recollections. They aren’t consistent with our internal processes. They aren’t consistent with our company values."

"Our team will be conducting a thorough assessment": Linus addresses allegations of s*xual misconduct at LMG from ex-employee

Expand Tweet

Madison first appeared on the Linus Tech Tips YouTube channel in 2019 for the Asus Rog Rig-Reboot. Shortly after, the Twitch streamer was hired by the Linus Media Group and worked on the social media end of the company for a couple of years before she quit.

At the time, little information was revealed about why she left. However, after the recent Gamers Nexus scandal, she took to X and stated that working for LTT was mentally taxing.

According to her, not only was the workload too much for one person, but she was also s*xually harassed by other employees who, at one point, asked her to twerk during work hours. She was also allegedly questioned about her s*xual history and asked to go out on dates with co-workers.

Madison recounts harassment at LMG and LTT (Image via @suuuoppp/X)

In an apology video titled 'What do we do now?', which has garnered significant backlash, Linus and his co-workers addressed the Gamers Nexus drama. However, the response to the accusations from Madison came in a statement to The Verge. The co-founder of LMG said there would be a thorough investigation of the allegations:

"Our HR team will be conducting a more thorough assessment of the allegations, and when we are ready, we will release a more complete statement."

The official Linus Tech Tips X account has also released a press statement saying they will be hiring a third-party investigator to look into the allegations.

Expand Tweet

Madison responds to Linus's statement to Verge (image via @suuuoppp/X)

Madison has commented on Linus' reaction and criticized him for talking about being "shocked" at the allegations. The former LMG employee has steered clear of any legal action so far. It remains to be seen if she will take that route.