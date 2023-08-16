"I was consistently belittled": Linus Tech Tips employee opens up on workplace s*xual harassment and misconduct

The Linus Tech Tips fallout is spreading like wildfire. Recently, LMG (Linus Media Group) ex-employee Madison Reeve, a.k.a Suop, opened up about the ill-treatment she received while working at LTT. It is worth noting that she quit the company back in December 2021. This was way before Gamers Nexus revealed the shortcomings and malpractices rampant in the content the company posts online.

Madison posted a detailed thread on X (previously Twitter) detailing her plight while working at the company. She was overloaded with work, asked to manage the LTT OnlyFans account despite her continuous refusals, and was treated very poorly, including name-calling and s*xual harassment.

The tweet has garnered massive social media attraction since Madison posted it a few hours ago. Following severe backlash, Linus Tech Tips has lost over 100,000 subscribers over the last couple of days. The quality of content published by the channels under LMG has been on a downfall for a while now.

Madison was mentally stressed and upset while working at Linus Tech Tips

The Linus Tech Tips fallout started a couple of days ago when Gamers Nexus published a video outlining the fallacies in the company's work. Linus quickly responded to the video, criticism of GN's reporting, and how the pitchforks were quickly turned against him.

One of the highlighted events was the LTT Billet Labs case which netizens scoffed at. The company reportedly auctioned off a prototype despite having promised to send it back.

Madison worked at LMG for two years, starting in 2019. She explains that the ill-treatment and poor management began from day 1. She initially hailed from Arizona and shifted to Vancouver to take the job. To make matters worse, her brother had died a week before joining.

Things took a sharp turn when Madison joined LMG. The contract terms changed, and loads of more work was given to her. When she reached out to Linus regarding the issue, he reportedly told her to "change her priorities."

Commenting on the exact details of the work offloaded to her at the company, Madison explains she was required to post three tweets, two Instagram posts, and two TikToks minimum per day.

In addition to this, she had to plan, film, edit, and post two Floatplane exclusives per week and manage, plan, come up with, execute, get approval for, and schedule out all the sponsored content on socials, excluding YouTube.

When she protested against such work pressure, her managers commented she was doing a "fun job," so it didn't matter. Moreover, in multiple incidents, she worked on weekends, citing that social media isn't a real job and she should keep tabs on whether posts are working.

In addition to all of this pressure, Madison had to face extreme misconduct and harassment in her job. In her threads, she repeatedly mentions that co-workers and managers resorted to s*xual comments and curse words that dropped her mental health to an all-time low.

She also mentions physical harassment, where she had been inappropriately grabbed multiple times in the office. However, when she reported such misconduct to the higher-ups, they allegedly didn't bat an eye.

To add to all of this, Linus Tech Tips also interfered with the stuff she posted and streamed on her socials. They kept a portion of her brand deals and used to take a part of her revenue.

Madison mentions none of this had been communicated to her before joining the company. It only came across after she had a change in her visa status and had moved to Canada. There was no going back at that point.

Commenting on why she was quiet for all this time (she quit back in December 2021), Madison explains that it would be "hurting" to genuine and talented people who had been working at the company for a long time. She adds that she kept quiet despite constant questions and jokes from Linus Tech Tips viewers.

Fans and netizens had sensed something went wrong with Madison back when she quit back in 2021. However, Linus Tech Tips responded with a post on the LTT forums, which Madison summed up as "no one has come out against us, therefore we have done no wrong." Madison has since then secured employment at a separate workplace.