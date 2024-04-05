"They basically got mad" - Adin Ross discloses he's not allowed to host boxing events after fighter allegedly suffered brain damage

On April 5, 2024, Kick ambassador Adin Ross disclosed that he is not allowed to host boxing events because a fighter allegedly suffered brain damage during one of the bouts he organized. During a livestream, the 23-year-old spoke about his recent boxing event, which was investigated by the Florida Boxing Commission.

For those unaware, Adin Ross' Brand Risk Promotions hosted a boxing event on March 23, 2024, featuring Hatecaps, Jaydvn, Chibu, Xevopat, Snagz, and Donj, among others.

Claiming that a fighter "complained" after getting injured, Ross said:

"So guys, the Florida commission, the board, basically... because of our last event, one of those fat f**ks got, like, brain damage and complained. I don't even know if they complained... like, what's it called? The f**king commission, they basically got mad."

Adin Ross plans on hosting kickboxing events as he's not allowed to host boxing matches after fighter allegedly suffered brain damage

Adin Ross continued talking about the subject, stating that he now has the option of hosting MMA or kickboxing events. Expressing his preference for the latter, the Kick streamer said:

"So, we have two options, I'm going to let you all choose. We cannot do boxing no more. We can either do MMA - full-on MMA. Or we can do kickboxing. I think we should go with kickboxing."

Explaining why kickboxing would be a better alternative to MMA, the indefinitely banned Twitch personality stated:

"MMA is going to be a little bit harder to train and it's going to take more time. And, I have to literally build an octagon. So, I think we run kickboxing because it's the same exact format we've been doing, except they're just allowed to just kick."

Timestamp: 00:26:20

According to Ross, boxing and kickboxing are the "same exact thing":

"You know, chat, they can kick and knee. It's literally the same thing,ubut they can just kick and do knee. It's the same exact thing. Okay?"

He added:

"MMA is going to take a little bit longer. I probably have to miss a month or two. I say, we do this - I say we run kickboxing for two events, and then if we don't f**k with it, we just go straight to MMA. Or, we can do both! I can do one kickboxing event a month and one MMA (event) a month. I don't care!"

