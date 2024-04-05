Adin Ross claims KSI is interested in joining Kick days after YouTuber made contradictory statements

On April 5, 2024, Kick streamer Adin Ross made some bold claims about YouTube star Olajide "KSI." While interacting with his audience, Ross claimed to have received a text message from someone stating that KSI was interested in joining the Stake-backed platform. However, a few days ago, the professional boxer stated the opposite.

KSI appeared as a guest on the What's Good Podcast, during which he asserted that he would not be moving to Kick due to his beef with Adin Ross. While stating that he did not want to be associated with Ross or Kick, he remarked:

"Just don't get me f**king started. It all started with the boxing stuff, yeah. That's even to the point where I don't even want to go to Kick now because of Adin. I don't want to be associated with the platform, or anything to do with him."

Here's what the Florida native said during the livestream on April 5, 2024:

"Oh, why am I going to lie? I got a text last night. Yo, bro! I can't read it out. I'm sorry. I mean, it's just not... I don't care. F**k it! I got a text that basically was just like about KSI coming to Kick... and it's just... no."

Expand Tweet

"I don't want to watch an exaggerated laughing" - Adin Ross claims to have received a text saying "KSI coming to Kick"

During the Just Chatting segment of his broadcast, fans asked Adin Ross to comment on KSI's recent remarks on the What's Good Podcast. In response, the Kick streamer said he had "nothing to say" and that he "respected" the Briton's manager, Mams Taylor.

He elaborated:

"'KSI's diss.' I already reacted to it, bro. There's nothing to say. It's cool. You know, I actually respect KSI's manager, Mams. He's a cool dude and I've talked to him off-camera several times. His manager is actually a really cool guy."

At this point, Ross claimed to have received a text saying KSI was interested in joining Kick. While asking his viewers if they would like to see the Sidemen member on the platform, the 23-year-old said:

"Chat, would you all watch? Even Jake Future said no. I mean, dude - I don't want to watch an exaggerated laughing. I'm actually 23 now. I'm not like 17 or 16 where I used to think it was funny. So, I don't really care."

At the time of writing, KSI had not responded to Adin Ross' comments. What he says remains to be seen.