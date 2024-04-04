"He feels like he's the boss" - KSI calls out Adin Ross, claims the streamer owns a "tiny percentage" equity in Kick

Professional boxer and YouTuber Olajide "KSI" has spoken out about his feud with Kick streamer Adin Ross. KSI appeared as a guest on the What's Good Podcast, where he discussed his dispute with Ross. The Briton did not hold back his sentiments, stating that he did not want to be associated with the permanently banned Twitch personality, referring to him as a "d**khead."

He said:

"I don't even want to be associated with that platform (Kick) or anything to do with him. I just think he's a bit of a d**khead. Like, yes, you know, the competition is good. He's got his own boxing thing going on, happy days. You know, we're not there, to like, disturb that. We're just doing our thing as well."

KSI later said Adin Ross believes "he's the boss" because he owns equity in the Stake-backed livestreaming platform. However, according to the YouTuber, the Florida native owns only a "tiny percentage" of equity.

KSI elaborated:

"I think he's playing the game and I think he also just thinks... I think he feels like he's the boss. Like, he's a boss because of the whole Kick thing. Like, he feels like, 'Yeah, no one can chat to me. I have f**king billions in this Kick.' I mean, from what I've heard, he has, like, a tiny a** percentage."

He added:

"Whatever, let him roam around with his little c**k, you know, trying to think he's the big dog. But, like, it's a different level."

KSI accuses Adin Ross of making excuses for not fighting Kick streamer N3on

The conversation continued with the What's Good Podcast host asking KSI whether Adin Ross would appear as a fighter on Misfits Boxing's event. The 30-year-old responded:

"He ain't ever. Nah, he would never. He would never. Bro, he wouldn't fight anyone. Literally, most people would slap him up."

Sidemen member Simon "Miniminter" then brought up Ross' much-anticipated fight with Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on," which never came to fruition.

Commenting on the content creators' tussle, KSI remarked:

"I mean, yeah. I think N3on tried to make the fight happen and then Adin said, 'No, I'm not.' But then, I feel like his excuse would be like, 'Oh, N3on's not big enough,' and it's just like, 'All right, cool. Whatever.'"

During the same podcast episode, KSI stated that he would slap Adin Ross in the face.