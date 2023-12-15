“They are clowns” - Andrew Tate slams streamers like N3on and Jon Zherka, claims they "lack substance"

Controversial internet figure Andrew Tate provided a harsh assessment of the emerging streamers in today's generation. During a conversation with podcast host George Janko, Tate expressed his belief that despite attempts by streamers like Rangesh "N3on" and Jon Zherka to replicate his 'red pill' content, they do not measure up to his unique style.

The 37-year-old remarked that these streamers lack real-life experience and essentially equated them to children. Speaking of them, he said:

"They are clowns."

"I don't wanna insult anybody" - Andrew Tate on streamers like N3on and Jon Zherka

Andrew Tate has increasingly become associated with numerous streamers in recent times. In his latest partnership with George Janko, Tate delved into discussions about some of the popular figures in the streaming community. When asked about them, he said:

"I think they're all different people. I don't pay attention to any of them. I don't wanna insult anybody, I don't wanna talk negatively about anything. Zherka's a clown."

He continued:

"I'm just trying to be honest. I understand your question, but I don't see myself similar to any of them."

(Timestamp: 00:01:18)

George emphasized how some of the modern-day streamers are emulating Tate's 'red pill' content. To this, Tate responded:

"They lack substance. They have no lessons to teach. They have no life experience. They are clowns and when you're a clown you embarrass yourself for other people's entertainment. Adin I know well, Sneako I know well...but N3on is a clown, Zherka's a clown."

He added:

"I don't wanna insult too much but they're just children being stupid and I think that as the world devolves into insanity, people are looking for solutions and answers, which I can provide, they can't provide that because they don't have life experience, intellect or the capability..."

Here's what the community said

The clip naturally found its way to Zherka, who responded swiftly through his social media account. He wrote:

Reacting to the clip, the online community also shared reactions:

For those unaware, Andrew Tate currently remains within the confines of Romania. He continues to be under investigation for various allegations, including accusations related to trafficking and assault.