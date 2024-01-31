"They are in completely different realms" - Fans disagree with Adin Ross' comparison of IShowSpeed's and MrBeast's popularity

Kick star Adin Ross recently appeared on fitness influencer Bradley Martyn's podcast - Raw Talk. A moment from their hour-long conversation, during which Ross shared his thoughts on YouTube content creators Darren "IShowSpeed" and Jimmy "MrBeast," has gone viral on social media.

The Florida native recalled having an argument with someone over who was more popular between IShowSpeed and MrBeast and claimed that it "depends [on] how you look at it."

The content creator's opinions sparked a hot topic of conversation on X, with user @Hennesseyfv remarking:

"They are in completely different realms, MrBeast is 100x more relevant than Speed. He literally has to hide in public to not get swarmed."

What did Adin Ross say about IShowSpeed and MrBeast?

X user @Hennesseyfv stated that IShowSpeed and MrBeast are "in completely different realms" (Image via Drama Alert/X)

The discussion started at the 23-minute mark of the recent episode of Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk when Adin Ross stated that IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat have become so popular that they have made it into mainstream media.

He elaborated:

"These are my brothers. Like, Speed and Kai made (it to) the mainstream as well. Especially, bro, Speed made it worldwide. Like, he is... huge, bro!"

Ross then recalled arguing with someone over who was more relevant between IShowSpeed and MrBeast:

"I was having an argument with somebody. Okay, first of all... see, I don't want to... okay, I was having an argument (about) who's more - it doesn't matter - but who's more relevant. Speed or MrBeast? And, I said like, 'It depends how you look at it.' Right?"

Timestamp: 00:23:55

He continued:

"But, like worldwide, Speed is... bro, I knew this kid when he was 16 (Bradley Martyn asks, 'How old is he?') 19. When I first met him, he was a little kid from the 2K community. He was toxic and just... he had that energy always to him. But bro, Speed is just worldwide now. He's different. He's got that lock."

"There are levels to this" - Fans react to Adin Ross' comments

As previously mentioned, several netizens have shared their thoughts on Adin Ross' comments. According to X user @MheedayAce, the two internet stars are not comparable:

Another viewer opined that MrBeast, who is also a philanthropist, is better known on a global scale:

Meanwhile, user @Robbeezzyy commented:

"Objectively speaking, MrBeast pulls more views on each of his videos than the Super Bowl. Speed is relevant get me wrong, but mainly in the U.S. MrBeast literally has a channel dedicated to translating his videos because that's how popular he is. There are levels to this, man."

Here are some more relevant reactions:

Adin Ross is one of the most renowned Kick streamers, currently boasting 916,629 followers. Ross recently collaborated with American singer-songwriter Chris Brown, leaving fans shocked.