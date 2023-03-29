"They don't give a f**k!" - xQc expresses frustration and calls McDonald's after the restaurant messes up his order

Recently, popular Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" expressed his frustration over his local McDonald's not sending the correct dipping sauce. He noticed that he had received honey mustard instead of the honey packets he had ordered. He saw a POV video of a McDonald's cook. He pointed out that the employees didn't seem to write down the names of the sauces on the packets, leading to incorrect orders.

He went on to register a complaint through the helpline number, but was told to reach out in the morning since they were unable to replace his order at the time. Letdown, he said:

"They don't give a f**k!"

xQc left dissatisfied over McDonald's service, says he was just giving "feedback"

xQc's frustration with the McDonald's dipping sauce mix-up prompted him to give the store a ring. During the call, he said:

"Hey listen, whenever I order online through UberEats, I notice that I ask for honey packets, I always get honey mustard. Is there a problem with the app or not?"

The individual on the other side responded by suggesting that the streamer change his preferences on the app, which may automatically select unwanted options.

The French-Canadian then said he specifically clicked on his preferred option (honey packets), yet there was a mishap. The McDonald's employee, however, simply requested him to call in the "daytime" to check again.

(Timestamp: 07:04:24)

After the call, the streamer continued (to his audience):

"What can I say? I mean dude? they don't give a f**k. He said come to the daytime. Homey doesn't get paid enough. Bro, I don't think you get it though, I don't think you have any idea, every day I order honey packets, I get honey mustard. I don't like honey mustard."

He continued his rant by stating that he was simply giving "feedback," implying they should take his words into consideration to improve their service.

Here's what fans said

While some found his frustration over a simple honey packet to be comical, others recounted their own experiences, with many stating that they have either received a discount or extra items as compensation:

Fans recount their own stories (Image via r/LivestreamFail Reddit)

Despite being a full-time streamer on Twitch, xQc is presently out of contract with the platform. He recently revealed that his agreement ran out in January 2023. It remains to be seen if the Amazon-owned platform will offer him a renewed contract.

