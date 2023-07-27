"They go to desert, they pull some acid" - xQc refutes claims of aliens and UFOs, says scientists may have taken "drugs"

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" recently weighed in on the ongoing discussion surrounding the existence of aliens and UFOs. This comes in the wake of ex-intelligence official David Grusch's sworn statement that the US government holds "Non-human" and UFOs in its possession. The news caused a significant stir within the online community, giving rise to numerous conspiracy theories.

xQc delved into the subject of UFOs and aliens while reacting to a podcast featuring Bob Lazar, a former employee who worked at a secretive location known as "S-4." According to Bob, during his time there, he had visual encounters with UFOs.

The streamer, however, dismissed UFO conspiracies, suggesting the scientists or workers may have been on drugs. He said:

"They go to desert, they pull some acid."

"It's human error" - xQc says scientists were on drugs, dismisses UFO-related conspiracies

The online community was engulfed in a flurry of trolls, conspiracy theories, and debates after David Grusch's recent claims became public. Despite the lack of concrete evidence, the fact that he made such assertions under oath has undoubtedly raised eyebrows.

In light of the entire situation, xQc suggested that scientists, especially those working in deserts or the middle of nowhere, usually take recourse to recreational drugs, which may interfere with their perception. He said:

"You're gonna hate me for this chat, another explanation for this could be just f**king drugs. I'm sorry chat. It's the desert. It's natural for people to do acid. It is what it is. They go to desert, they pull some acid. It is what it is."

(Timestamp: 01:30:07)

He added:

"Sh*t (the drugs) kicks in. So they say,' Yo, look at that.' They go buzzing mode. Sh*t man, you can never know what happened. It's human error. It's what it is."

What did the community say?

The subject of aliens and UFOs has become a trending topic lately. Felix's recent rant on the subject quickly spread across the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit, attracting a handful of comments. Here are some notable ones:

As of now, xQc is actively streaming on Kick, with 458K followers, and Twitch, with an impressive 11.9 million followers. Recently, he signed a whopping $100 million dollar record-breaking contract with the Trainwreckstv-backed platform. To read more about it, click here.