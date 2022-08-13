"They cannot govern their own players": Destiny 2 cheat maker slams Bungie, claiming their hacks haven't harmed the game 

Bungie has been on a streak in terms of striking down Destiny 2 cheat creators, hackers, and other offenders over the past few months. Unlike any other, however, one company seems to have given Bungie a run for their money as they stand their ground with their claims and rights.

In May 2022, a judge from Seattle dismissed Bungie's claims of copyright infringement against Aimjunkies, where the latter defended themselves by claiming the products as original.

However, this was agreed in favor of the cheat creator, as there were other allegations from Bungie, including trademark infringement and false designation of origin. Aimjunkies, however, in their defense, have a lot to say for themselves and Bungie.

Destiny 2 cheat creator, Aimjunkies, is not backing down without a fight against Bungie's claims

After the court overruled copyright infringement claims, Bungie was given some time to restate that portion of the case. Hence, a few weeks later, Bungie returned and claimed Aimjunkies had reverse-engineered and copied the software code for the game. Regarding the wallhacks made by Aimjunkies, Bungie said:

"Copied the Destiny 2 software code that corresponds to the data structures for player positioning in Destiny 2, and reverse engineered the software code for Destiny 2's rendering functions."

Aimjunkies also came forward to defend their position and rights as a seller. The company has also called forth the likes of Google, Paypal, and Valve in hopes of documents and proof of no damage, which is the complete opposite of Bungie's claim.

In a TorrentFreak report, the cheat creator said this regarding their software overlay:

"It is our belief OUR offering of the software product was just doing what Steam and countless others do with overlays. The Steam overlay and others like it, we believe are not derivative works also."

They further went on to add:

"Bungie also claims that we caused grievous harm to their game when in fact some of their most popular months of player counts and sales were during the time AimJunkies offered their software products. We believe and intend to gather actionable proof of that and disprove another one of their wild assertions."

Things started to get interesting when Aimjunkies claimed that an employee took their cheats and sold them to an "unnamed company" for analysis. Since this went against the cheat creator's policy, Aimjunkies accused Bungie of attempting to make cheating illegal and said:

"Because they cannot govern their own players."

There have been no further reports on this case, as Aimjunkies show no signs of backing down without a fight.

Edited by Srijan Sen