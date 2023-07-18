"They'll probably avoid doing anything with creators" - FaZe Swagg reveals his Call of Duty skin was scrapped because of the Nickmercs controversy

Kris "Swagg," a well-known Call of Duty streamer and content creator, recently used his YouTube channel to share a detailed video explaining his experience with being potentially featured in the game with his own skin. Unfortunately, these plans were ultimately abandoned due to the recent Nickmercs-LGBTQ controversy. The streamer expressed the view that the LGBTQ community should refrain from involving children in their activism, resulting in a lot of backlash. Activision later made the decision to remove Nickmercs' in-game bundle from CoD Warzone 2.

Swagg, who had been in the process of getting his own custom gun skin in the game, revealed:

"They'll (Activision) probably avoid doing anything with creators."

Swagg reveals working with Activision before getting his in-game skin removed

Swagg has finally shed light on the behind-the-scenes events that led to his highly anticipated skin being canceled from the game. He revealed that the recent controversies surrounding Nickmercs played a significant role in this decision. He said:

"About three months ago, I had gotten a call from Call of Duty and it was about having my own blueprint skin in the game. At the time, I had already known Tim and Nick were getting operators, so I thought I was getting an operator but I was only getting a blueprint."

Swagg expressed his excitement about the plans for his skin and shared that he had engaged in multiple meetings with the game's developer to discuss potential ideas. He also addressed a leaked image of his skin, clarifying that it was only about 30 to 40% complete. Here are the leaked images:

Call of Shame @CallofShame

Why are Call of Duty constantly pandering to Warzone streamers?

That is clearly a Swagg logo.

Wonder how long it takes until this Tweet is taken down by the copyright owners, proving it… So I was sent some information that links @swagg to an unreleased weapon skin in Call of Duty.Why are Call of Duty constantly pandering to Warzone streamers?That is clearly a Swagg logo.Wonder how long it takes until this Tweet is taken down by the copyright owners, proving it… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

He continued:

"We had visited the studio about a month ago and I was able to get a sneak peek of the first-ever look of it. So we were gonna go over multiple revisions of it and so many changes, so many cool ideas I wanted to add to it."

Swagg further mentioned that during their planning process, both Nickmercs and TimTheTatman had their operator bundles removed from the game due to the controversy.

After this, he revealed that Call of Duty reached out to inform him that his skin plans had to be put on hold. They explained that the company was shifting its direction and moving away from the concept of creators having their own custom skins. He said:

"To be so close to having your skin in the game. Your own blueprint, your own camel that you designed, that you basically handcrafted. I remember the exact message they had sent me. They had said that they were going in a different direction."

Despite the disappointment of his skin plans being sidelined, Swagg did not harbor any grudges towards anyone involved. Instead, he thanked his fans for their support throughout the situation.