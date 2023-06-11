Activision announces removal of TimTheTatman Operator Bundle from Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone

Barely two weeks after Call of Duty players started rushing to grab TimTheTatman's Operator skin in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, the item is set to be removed from both titles after the streamer issued a tweet asking for it to be taken out. Activision reps took cognizance of the creator's request, and his skin will soon become unavailable in MW2 and WZ.

TimTheTatman expressed mentioned Nickmercs in the tweet where he asked Call of Duty developers to remove his bundle. He said it felt "wrong" for him to have a skin based on him in MW2 and WZ after Nick's bundle had been taken down.

timthetatman👑 @timthetatman



It feels wrong for me to have mine and him no longer have his. In support of my friend, please remove the timthetatman bundle



@CallofDuty @NICKMERCS has been my friend for years- we went in getting our CoD operators together.

Nickmercs COD skin removal controversy takes heat, TimTheTatman issues support for creator amid anti-LGBT allegations

Call of Duty @CallofDuty @charlieINTEL Due to recent events, we have removed the “NICKMERCS Operator” bundle from the Modern Warfare II and Warzone store. We are focused on celebrating PRIDE with our employees and our community. @charlieINTEL Due to recent events, we have removed the “NICKMERCS Operator” bundle from the Modern Warfare II and Warzone store. We are focused on celebrating PRIDE with our employees and our community.

Nick "Nickmercs," is a popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber who also co-owns FaZe Clan, an esports and entertainment organization.

In a now-deleted tweet, the streamer said he felt that school children should be "left alone" in the sense that LGBTQ+ topics should not be a part of the academic curriculum. His tweet was a response to a video that was attached to the post, where an anti-LGBTQ+ group and gay-rights protestors end up in a violent clash.

The streamer later clarified that he did not, in any way, want to suggest that there should be no discussion around gay rights, but that he felt it was inappropriate to talk about such things in a classroom.

"So, the video bothered me. I just don't think it's any place for a teacher or a school, I don't think it's the place to speak about things like that. And it's not that I think it shouldn't be spoken about."

FaZe Nickmercs @NICKMERCS Friends are created in good times, but families are built through adversity. Appreciate all of you that have my back, understand my position as a new father & recognize the love I have for all. Ain’t no hate in this heart. P&L 🤝 Friends are created in good times, but families are built through adversity. Appreciate all of you that have my back, understand my position as a new father & recognize the love I have for all. Ain’t no hate in this heart. P&L 🤝

After the severe backlash his initial tweet saw — and even his clarification — from the LGBT community, Call of Duty announced that the streamer's Operator skin, which was released on May 31 would be removed from MW2 and Warzone. It is unclear if these skins, including TimTheTatman's Operator, will ever be reinstated in the respective in-game stores.

In one stream, top streamer, Dr Disrespect had uninstalled Warzone 2, in support of Nickmercs. Although TimTheTatman fans also strongly supported Kolcheff's position, it is not yet clear whether the several thousand people who bought these two creators' bundles will be refunded.

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect Who's running Call of Duty PR and Marketing now?



Same people from the purple snakes?



Pathetic.

Taking a potentially controversial position, TimTheTatman has openly come out in support of his friend, and it remains to be seen how the entire controversy plays out.

TimTheTatman is a figurehead in the Call of Duty streaming community, with over 4.5 million subscribers, who regularly tune in to watch the creator's aggressive playstyle in various games. Having substantially grown his audience during the Fortnite boom, Tim also plays CS:GO, Overwatch, and World of Warcraft.

