“They opened my boxes!” - xQc in disbelief as Overwatch “opens” 1,256 loot boxes in-game

Canadian Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" was left in a state of shock after seeing all his loot boxes in Overwatch get automatically unpacked.

He expressed his dissatisfaction with the action and stated that he had been accumulating the loot boxes for several months. However, much to his dismay, the game appeared to have made an automated choice on behalf of the "Juicer."

Loot boxes allow users to attain different items that can facilitate the customization of the characters in the game. They comprise of several items such as sprays, skins, emotes, and even in-game credits that can be used to purchase further items.

Reacting to getting all his boxes unpacked, he exclaimed:

“They opened my boxes!”

xQc disgruntled at the sight of his boxes getting unpacked

In a stream uploaded yesterday, the 27-year-old, who is incidentally also a retired professional Overwatch esports player, was left bewildered after the servers unboxed all 1,256 of his loot crates in Overwatch. Seeing his collection get wiped out in a matter of seconds, xQc cried out by saying:

"Wait what the f**k is going on? What the f**k is happening? My boxes are disappearing!"

(Timestamp: 3:42:11)

Upon realizing what had happened, the streamer had a jaw-dropping expression on his face. He further said:

"They opened my boxes! My 1,256 boxes! I was collecting those, bit*h! I was collecting those, man!"

For those wondering about the cause, the servers automatically opened all the loot crates due to Overwatch 2 being right around the corner. The message on the screen read:

"As we transition to Overwatch 2, all the loot boxes you have left in the game will automatically open."

However, Felix did not notice the message and went on to say:

"Wait did I crash their servers with my f**king boxes? Wait, I literally broke their servers with how many boxes I had."

Fans comment on xQc's reaction

xQc is often the source of comical moments due to his over-the-top reactions and this was no different. Fans clipped the video and shared it across the internet, including the popular LSF subreddit. The video was also shared on to the streamer's clips channel, which garnered a lot of comments.

Fans comment on the streamer's surprised reaction (Image via xQc Clips YouTube)

Overwatch 2 fans do not have to wait much longer as the title will be released on October 4. Based on the message on the screen, all credits will be transferred to it from its predecessor.

