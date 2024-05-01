"They think it's a he": Silky comments about upcoming FaZe Clan signing on Adin Ross's Kick stream

SilkyTheDon has made some revelations about the next potential member of the FaZe Clan during his collaborative stream with Kick creator Adin Ross. This is in light of the recent layoffs that saw over 10 members being let go from the organization. During the conversation, Silky stated that while fans are speculating about the identity of the upcoming member, they would not believe who the actual individual is since most believe them to be a "he".

Thus, he indicated that the FaZe candidate could potentially be someone who identifies as a woman. While talking to Adin, SilkyTheDon stated:

"You know what's so crazy is actually like, um, people are like speculating who it might be, you know what I'm saying, but like, they won't even believe who it's gonna be. 'Cause they think, they think it's like, a he."

"Yes, it is Pami!" - Adin Ross jokes as Silky drops hints about upcoming signing for FaZe clan

FaZe Clan have made some massive changes to the organization after the recent "reboot" as announced by FaZe Banks, who is currently the CEO of the organization. While a large number of creators were laid off from the organization, many have since also been taken in.

SilkyTheDon was recently inducted into the FaZe clan, along with others such as Plaqueboymax and Jasontheween. Silky has since gone on Kick star Adin Ross' stream and stated that the potential upcoming member may surprise fans as they expect the member to be a "he", indicating that they may be a "she" instead.

After the initial statement by Silky, he further stated that when the actual announcement is made, fans would be left enthralled:

"But when they see it drop, they're gonna be like 'What the f**k?'"

After agreeing with Silky, Adin Ross took the opportunity to crack jokes about Pami Baby, who is his former girlfriend. He also mentioned DemiSux, who fell out with Adin after the two were seemingly involved together romantically. He stated:

"Yep, yep they are, not going to lie, they are. Chat, yes, it is Pami! Alright? Pami signed to FaZe, alright? No, no, it's actually DemiSux."

FaZe Clan was recently subjected to a membership change after its founder Richard "Banks" was made the CEO since the organization was acquired by gaming media company GameSquare in 2023. Since then, Banks has let go of various members, and has cited that the layoffs are an effort to "wipe their slate clean".