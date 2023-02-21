"Things we love to see" - Streaming community shares love after YouTuber gains over 40K subs following Kai Cenat's reaction

An up-and-coming YouTuber and editor named Shani (@shanidota2) was visibly moved after he found out that Kai Cenat had reacted to his YouTube video. The moment was shared by popular online reporter Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) on Twitter which garnered many wholesome reactions from the streaming community.

Following Kai's reaction, Shani went on to gain over 40K subscribers in just four days. At the time of writing, the editor, now also a YouTube creator, has secured over 60.8K subscribers to his channel.

His video titled "The Untold Story of Kai Cenat" has already gained over 7.1K views and over 50 comments since Kai himself reacted to it during his ongoing subathon.

Reacting to the YouTuber's emotional response, one Twitter user said:

Streaming community pours love for YouTuber and editor who gained 40K subscribers after Kai Cenat reacted to him

Promising YouTuber and editor, Shani was left in tears after his YouTube channel blew off after Kai Cenat, one of the biggest online streamers, reacted to the former's YouTube video on the streamer's rise to glory.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky



He has gained over 40,000 subscribers in just 4 days... incredible Kai Cenat brought this young editor to tears after he reacted to the video he made about himHe has gained over 40,000 subscribers in just 4 days... incredible https://t.co/CkS3JgvBjC

Reacting to the moment, Shani himself appeared on stream and gave his live reactions. He was visibly moved by the gesture and said:

"No, actually, wait, he's gonna watch this?"

In addition to gaining over 40K subscribers since Kai Cenat reacted, the YouTuber has also seen a couple of his other videos take off. For example, one of his earlier videos, titled "The Untold Story of IShowSpeed," has garnered a whopping 1.3 million views as of February 21.

He also makes shorts that have seen their numbers go off the charts. One of them, titled "IShowSpeed is Insane," has managed to clock over 26 million views.

The YouTuber took to his Twitter account to share some of the infographics in relation to his channel:

The online community quickly noticed the creator's moving reaction to Kai Cenat's gesture. Following the massive influx of subscribers, Twitter users said:

Sky @Sk7yyy @JakeSucky The power twitch streamers hold nowadays is way too much @JakeSucky The power twitch streamers hold nowadays is way too much

He went on to receive love and encouragement for his documentary-styled video on Kai. Here are some of the relevant reactions:

Fans share their love for Shani (Image via Shani YouTube)

Although Shani became famous overnight, he has already collaborated with major figures in the content creation industry. Based on his Twitter bio, Shani has taken up editing projects from renowned entities such as Team Liquid (a professional esports team), Sidemen (a UK-based YouTube group), and ESL (an esports organizing company).

