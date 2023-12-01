"This is actually f**ked" - Twitch streamer getting robbed at gunpoint by masked individuals leaves fans concerned

Twitch streamer Shuls_of, who usually streams in Spanish, encountered a troubling situation during a recent live broadcast on November 30. While seemingly experimenting with makeup, possibly within a store, the stream took an alarming turn as a couple of masked individuals entered the room, wielding guns. Both the woman and the streamer were shocked upon seeing the two armed men. The assailants then stole the streamer's wallet and subsequently took the phone from which the stream was being conducted.

Naturally, the entire scene was shocking. One X user remarked:

"This is actually f**ked."

Twitch streamer Shuls_of, boasting just over 30K followers, encountered a frightening situation when confronted by a pair of armed men in his recent live stream. Naturally, both the streamer and any present viewers were alarmed and scared.

From the visible footage, it is evident that both individuals, including the streamer, were robbed. The streamer had to surrender his wallet, and later, the phone was also taken by the robbers, resulting in a disconnection shortly after being snatched.

The streamer holds significant popularity on Facebook, boasting over 250K likes and 2.6 million followers. His official page also shared the video of the shocking incident, further amplifying the reach and impact of the distressing event:

The post quickly went viral across various social media platforms, including X and Reddit. Here are some notable comments made on the former:

According to one comment on the popular livestreaming subreddit r/LivestreamFail, the streamer's brother (minisapo777_) confirmed that he is safe. Here are some of the notable reactions on the thread:

This incident is not isolated, as there have been other instances of Twitch clips capturing thefts. For instance, in February 2023, popular Twitch streamer Jinnytty streamed her journey in Chile. While exploring the city, the situation took an unexpected turn when a biker seized her phone live on stream.

A similar situation happened with another streamer - Chaikinna. She, too, saw her phone being snatched straight out of her hands while she was live streaming from a beach.