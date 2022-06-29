Russian streamer gets her phone stolen during an IRL livestream

Russian streamer Chaikinna was met with an unfortunate event when her phone got stolen by a thief while making an IRL stream to her Twitch channel last night.

Although IRL streaming does provide a platform to explore the real world that in-house streaming doesn't, exploring this genre can often be risky as the streamers often get subjected to dangerous things or meet people who want to cause some damage.

An unknown man grabs chaikinna's phone and runs off

A streamer named chaikinna was seen interacting with her audience on her Twitch channel under the "Just Chatting" category. She appeared to be on a beach in her town, while playing with her dog.

The stream lasted for about 34 minutes before being ended when the thief robbed the phone who probably also saw the livestream and switched it off.

The streamer was seen carrying an iPhone 13 Pro Max beside the one with which she was streaming. Towards the end of the stream, she glanced over, possibly towards the perpetrator before seeing her phone get swiftly snatched away from her hands. Although the face of the unknown man was not revealed to the stream, his clothes were nonetheless visible.

The thief was seen wearing a purple colored winter coat with black and red shorts. Strangely enough, he was also wearing slippers or flip-flops; a footwear that one doesn't wear while committing a theft, no matter how minor it may be.

(Timestamp: 33:48)

Internet found the entire clip to be amusing

The clip was shared to the popular subreddit page, r/LivestreamFail by user u/Radyschen last night. Although some users were empathetic to the Russian's misfortune, others found the entire clip to be comical.

Most pointed out that the thief was wearing flip-flops, which meant that he never planned to make an attempt to run in the first place. Some also called out the pace with which the unknown man was escaping, which appeared to be unnaturally shown, suggesting that the whole incident was staged and scripted.

Here's what the fans had to say regarding the incident:

Russian streamer chaikinna has since uploaded two more videos to her Twitch channel, possibly explaining or sharing her experience. She livestreams almost daily and has garnered around 1.5K followers so far.

