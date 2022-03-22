Twitch streamer Mira returns to streaming after “protest,” but the internet has its doubts

Twitch streamer Mira has had a rough go of it, according to a recent stream. The stream itself, which is subscriber-only, was titled “went protesting once," and was also accompanied with a photo on Twitter. The shot on Twitter shows her bloody, bandaged nose, with a bruise on her forehead.

The image in question is graphic and can be viewed here. Viewer discretion is advised.

On the stream, some of her bruises were covered by makeup. However, some of social media users were skeptical of the Russian Twitch streamer’s claims.

Twitch streamer Mira is back after 8 days, says she was involved in a “protest”

According to the streamer, she was involved in a protest in Russia, concerning the present crisis in Ukraine. On the stream, there were several visible bruises on her face and arms. The streamer said to a viewer that they were clearly doing better than she, so she wasn’t going to ask “How are you?”

“I would ask you ‘How are you’, but clearly better than me, so I’m not gonna ask.”

The Twitch streamer also pointed out that she was wearing makeup on this particular stream to try and cover up some of the bruising she had received during the protest. The last thing on her mind during the protest itself, according to Mira, was taking video or photos as proof and yet she said that is what she should have had done.

“The last thing on my mind surely after this whole s**t happened during the protesting, the last thing on my mind was to take a video or a picture. I was just, I was like, ‘I want out of this.'”

There were, of course, viewers who were skeptical of her actually attending a protest, which elicited a sarcastic reply from the streamer. The streamer took care to show off the various bruises on her arms and face, using them as examples.

“Yes, chat. I got a lip job, and I got a nose job, also got all these bruises, also as a job. All of this is just plastic surgery, to pretend I went to protest.”

While many on social media felt empathy for the Twitch streamer, not everybody was convinced that the streamer was being upfront about her activities.

The internet is divided on whether Mira actually attended a protest in Russia

Social media appears to be pretty firmly divided when it comes to this particular streamer and the clips of her post the protest. When it came to Twitter, there were people who supported the streamer, and those who treated her with suspicion.

CloudzZz @CloudzZz_3 @mira_nowhere hope you feel better soon that’s crazy!!! hope you feel better soon that’s crazy!!! @mira_nowhere 😢😢😢 hope you feel better soon that’s crazy!!!

rhymez @safetyconcept @mira_nowhere Some ppl don’t understand that the problem is always the government…not the ppl living there…I think a clear statement a few weeks ago should have been enough..get well soon @mira_nowhere Some ppl don’t understand that the problem is always the government…not the ppl living there…I think a clear statement a few weeks ago should have been enough..get well soon

While many did feel terrible for what Mira went through, others were not so sympathetic.

One tweet in Russian, roughly translated, asked if she went to protest at a plastic surgeon, and asked why she was cheating her fans. Others agreed, thinking that she had had plastic surgery instead of going to a protest.

щщщ @kloseni @mira_nowhere Куда ходила протестовать? К пластическому хирургу? Зачем обманываешь своих подписчиков? @mira_nowhere Куда ходила протестовать? К пластическому хирургу? Зачем обманываешь своих подписчиков?

Alpinlol @Alpinlol @mira_nowhere Perfectly accurate, looks like a professional doc did a perfect nose job. @mira_nowhere Perfectly accurate, looks like a professional doc did a perfect nose job.

It was a similar story on Reddit. While some proclaimed that she was faking it, others said that whether it was true or not, Mira was milking it for more attention. The same user pointed out that the streamer didn’t answering questions about the incident either.

Another user said that there were two options in this situation. Either she was being honest, and they would feel sympathy. Otherwise, she was lying, and it would be such a sad thing to do, they would still feel bad about it.

Some, while skeptical, did point out that the photo and her face post-incident do not look like a nose job at all. While they weren’t sure if she really went to protest, to that user at least, it was not a nose job.

A Redditor also pointed out that Mira blamed her last ban due to being Russian, so she might not be reliable, at least to that commenter.

When it came to Reddit, far more were suspicious than trusting of the Twitch streamer who showed up on social media covered in bruises.

Twitch streamer Mira continues to stream despite being unable to monetize it properly due to sanctions. Some are very clearly skeptical of the title of her social media post and stream that claim she was at a protest.

