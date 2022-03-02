"I was just in shock": Twitch streamer ZeplaHQ shares how she was able to leave Ukraine

ZeplaHQ, an American Twitch streamer who was living near the city of Kyiv, shares her story of how she escaped Ukraine within the first few hours of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Jessica "ZeplaHQ" is a streamer who lived in Ukraine up until a few days ago. She worked as an English teacher before transitioning to Twitch and YouTube.

During the first few hours of the crisis, fans desperately tried to warn her, especially since she was living near the capital Kyiv.

Zepla 🌙🐇🌱🇺🇦 @Xepla but my heart and my thoughts are with Ukraine. I am safe . I am with my pets, in Poland.but my heart and my thoughts are with Ukraine. I am safe . I am with my pets, in Poland. 🇵🇱 but my heart and my thoughts are with Ukraine. 🇺🇦

ZeplaHQ shares how she learned of the Russia-Ukraine crisis

After sharing that she was alive and well in Poland, she continued to give updates as tensions erupted across the land. She returned to Twitch today to give more insights about how she came to learn of the perilous situation, sharing that her moderator on Discord called her to try and see if she was ok.

"When the attacks started, Tag, the moderator in my Discord, called me and said, "Hey, what's going on? Hey, are you safe? You need to let the Discord know that you're safe, everybody's worried about you.""

She then stated that at the time that the news broke, she was fast asleep and was confused as to why so many people were trying to get a hold of her.

"We were asleep at the time, it was six in the morning and I didn't know what was going on. I was like, "What?"" When I was on the phone with Tag, whenever I found out on Twitter what was happening."

She then became slightly emotional while recalling the events, sharing that she was panicking about the situation.

"There was a moment where I froze and I was just in shock on the phone, I was just like, "I don't know what to do, I don't know what to do." I was just panicking immediately."

After taking a short break to collect herself, she then said that the call she received was what potentially saved her from the conflict, or even being drafted.

"It was because of that call that we got out ahead of everyone and we got out before the draft began."

Viewers react to ZeplaHQ's story

Users reacted to ZeplaHQ's story, with some sharing clarifications about who she is.

With the Ukraine-Russia crisis still developing, more stories like this are bound to be told.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul