Russian Fortnite pro sporting a Ukrainian flag while playing with his duo wins hearts online

Russian Fortnite pro Malibuca won the community's heart online while competing in a tournament late last week when he sported a Ukrainian flag, making his stance abundantly clear. Amidst the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, athletes from various sports have clarified their positions on the crisis.

Stay safe everyone 🙏

Even though the governments of warring nations are at loggerheads with each other, Russian-born Malibuca, also known as Danila Yakovenko, rallied the community with is a symbolic gesture. It was greatly appreciated.

Many Russian citizens across the planet and the country have protested against the sudden invasion of their country into Ukraine, and Malibuca has proved to be just another great example of peacetime lovers during times of turmoil.

Malibuca wins many hearts in the Fortnite community

Malibuca is a Russian native who plays Fortnite professionally for TT9, an esports organization based in the United Kingdom. He is also a Twitch streamer and is often joined by his duo partner, Merstachh, a Latvian native on the roster of Centric Gaming.

These two young players from Europe make up one of the best duos in the battle royale title and have competed and won in multiple Duo Cash Cups organized by Epic Games.

In a recent duo tournament organized by Lenevo, this dynamic duo secured the first position. However, Malibuca left a mark for streaming the tournament while donning an outfit with Ukrainian colors in the game.

Many players in the community upvoted the above post and appreciated Malibuca's gesture for wartime peace.

Numerous international sports organizations in Europe have disassociated themselves with Russian players and teams. This includes FIFA and UEFA banning the Russian national team from participating in the upcoming football World Cup or hosting the UEFA Champions League final.

Esports organizations are also expected to follow suit and this might affect the careers of Russian origin players like Malibuca, who represent teams in Europe outside their homeland.

Nonetheless, a gesture of solidarity has always gone a long way and Malibuca has risen to the occasion to show his support and solidarity for the war victims.

