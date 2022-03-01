3 Fortnite pro players who are completely forgotten (& 3 who are still going strong)

Every day in Fortnite, there is an introduction of new players. These players enter the loop in hopes of being either the best or enjoying their time in it. This treatment from the community has given rise to the Competitive side of Fortnite, which is now played by millions every day in-game.

With equal opportunities, several players across the globe are provided with a platform to compete and rise to the top. Several players have competed in arenas to gather up points and be eligible for various tournaments that give cash prizes. During this time, many loopers have made a name for themselves and have marked their ground, whereas others who were pros are forgotten.

3 Fortnite pros who are completely forgotten

1) Khanada

Leon, aka Khanada, has been one of the most influential pros in the community. He is well-known for his participation in the World Cup and various FNCS tourneys. He has also been a part of Mongraal's trio and has dominated the competitive side. However, Khanada’s influence in the community has declined and fewer players follow him on a daily basis.

2) Unknownarmy

Unknownarmy was next in line as the best controller player in Fortnite right after the end of Faze Jarvis. He was a respected player in the community and was followed by many controller players alike. He is also known for his insane banter and beef with Clix, which went on for almost a year. While there hasn't been any major achievement made by the player in recent times, some assume he has quit Fortnite.

3) K1ng

K1ng is an underrated pro player who rose to the top in the mainstream community. He instantly gained a massive following from various players due to his performance in the World Cup back in 2019. However, he has been active in the community but hasn't shown a good amount of achievement in the past few months.

3 pros who are still going strong

1) Mr Savage

Mr Savage is a well-known pro player who carries both brains and brawns. He is known for his high IQ plays and always being one step ahead of his opponent. He has very much been active in the community and has been spending his time in the game with his pro friend Mongraal. Due to this, he has gained a lot of attention from the community, and players are hoping for him to make a statement in competitive tournaments.

2) Clix

Clix is one of the most influential players in-game in both competitive performance and game mechanics. He popularized the entire structure of Fortnite training, i.e., BoxFights, etc. He has done exceptionally well in the competitive arena this year and also put on a remarkable performance in the qualifiers of the recent Twitch Rivals Streamer Bowl 2022.

3) Bugha

The world Cup champion has returned after a long break. Bugha is known to be one of the best players who has participated in almost every tournament Fortnite has thrown his way. He is well known in the community and returned to play Chapter 3 in 2022. He also participated in the recently hosted Twitch Rivals Streamer Bowl. His following and fan base are excited to see Bugha's performance in the ongoing chapter.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

