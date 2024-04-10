Popular Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" recently went off at Blizzard and the World of Warcraft community after he came across a clip featuring a guild comprising of furries fighting Fyrakk. Zack is one of the most well-known MMO streamers on the platform and has not shied away from criticizing things he dislikes in the past.

After watching the clip of the guild members wearing furry costumes beating the Fyrakk raid with their webcams turned on, Asmongold expressed frustration with the recent content being added in World of Warcraft, specifically in the Dragonflight expansion which came out in 2022.

The Twitch streamer stated that after World of Warcraft Dragonflight expansion came out, the target demographic for the game has become furries:

"There it is, that's the target audience now. I told you this sh*t was happening. I have been trying to tell people this sh*t for ten years. Nobody wanted to f*cking listen, and this is the result. This is what you f*cking get, this is the average Dragonflight player now."

Asmongold goes off at Blizzard after watching a furry guild beat Fyrakk in World of Warcraft

As one of the top World of Warcraft streamers on Twitch, Asmongold has vocally called out Blizzard for their policies and gameplay decisions not only for the MMO but for other games as well. As such, it seems he was not happy with the furry guild playing the game and claimed that with the recent "path" of the developers, all raid groups will have furries in them in a decade at most:

"You might think that this is a furry guild, but this is probably just 'a' furry guild. In probably five or 10 years if Blizzard retail goes down the path it's going down, this is going to be every single raid group."

He also pushed back against anybody who thought that the people in the clip he watched were wearing the furry costumes as a joke, stating that those were too expensive to get:

"They are actually furries. Anybody who thinks that this was done for a joke, you know how much these f*cking suits are? It's like $2,000, $3,000 for a fur suit."

When viewers asked him how he knew the cost of the furry costumes, Asmongold explained that one of his best friends from high school was supposedly in the business of making fur costumes:

"How'd I know that? 'Cus there is a guy that I went to high school with and he makes them. He is one of my best friends. I miss him every day."

While criticizing Blizzard on numerous occasions, Zack has also been quite graceful about some new features that he likes. The Twitch streamer was impressed with the recent addition of the Plunderstorm battle royale mode to World of Warcraft last month.