"It's crazy how this is happening" - Asmongold slams Blizzard as clip of hacker in WoW Classic Season of Discovery goes viral

On December 25, 2023, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" reacted to a viral clip on X (formerly Twitter), showcasing a hacker in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. During the Just Chatting segment, Asmongold reviewed a post by X user @N_Tys26, who shared a 31-second video of a WoW player using fly hacks to boost lower-level players in a dungeon.

User @N_Tys26 wrote:

"Flyhacking in SoD (Season of Discovery). The below footage has been making the rounds which shows just how bad the botting/hacking is becoming in Season of Discovery. Similar fly-hacking exploits became the norm on Classic-Era servers and it looks like SoD is not immune. For the longest time, Blizzard have said they are dedicating a lot of resources to the problem, however, the community remains critical as the problems seem to persist."

Asmongold was taken aback after watching the clip and stated that the hacking situation in the MMORPG was "weird." He slammed the game developer for not addressing the issue, remarking:

"I mean, it's crazy how this is happening. I don't know how Blizzard can't solve this problem. Because, like, they have ways to - I know that they have, like, Z-axis thresholds. Right? Like, couldn't they just go through an area like this and just put Z-axis thresholds?"

The streamer added:

"Like, if you go this high up, no ability or spell in the game can push you this high, so it automatically flags your account? Like, I don't see why you can't do that. Maybe I'm stupid, but like, I know they have Z-axis thresholds!"

"It destroys the integrity of the game" - Asmongold gives his take on players hacking in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery

Asmongold continued the conversation and asserted that hacking in a game is an "insane problem" and one of the "worst things" that could happen. He elaborated:

"I think that actual hacking is an insane problem! Like, this is one of the worst things that could possibly have happened - that people are literally hacking in the game!"

While comparing in-game microtransactions to real-time hacking, the One True King (OTK) co-founder said:

"Like, there's one thing like, 'Oh, buying gold,' right? But, like, you have people that are literally modifying the game files and flying through the world. It totally destroys the immersion, it destroys the integrity of the game more than anything else!"

Asmongold went on to say that those in charge of dealing with hacking-related incidents in World of Warcraft at Blizzard Entertainment are "completely incompetent and totally under-funded":

"I think that the people that are in charge of this, I think that they are - probably not 'or' but 'and' - I think that they are completely incompetent and I think they are totally under-funded. They don't have enough people to do it and the people that are doing it are stupid. I think both of these things are true."

Fans react to the streamer's take

The YouTube comments section featured over 279 fan reactions. Here's a snippet of some notable ones:

Hailing from Austin, Texas, Asmongold is among Twitch's most popular content creators, specializing in Just Chatting, MMORPG, and react content. He now exclusively broadcasts on his alternate channel, Zackrawrr, which currently has over 1.62 million followers.