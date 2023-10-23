"This is so down bad" - Fans react as die-hard xQc fan gets the streamer's signature permanently tattooed on their arm

Felix "xQc," the renowned Twitch streamer, was among the content creators present at the recently concluded Las Vegas TwitchCon 2023. Amid various meet-and-greet interactions, one unforgettable moment involved a devoted fan who approached him, seeking his autograph on their forearm, with the intention of getting it permanently inked.

The individual even went the extra mile by sharing a short video of themselves getting the signature outlines tattooed. This video has since sparked a flurry of comments and discussions within the online community. Seeing the rather committed act, one X user said:

"Nah this is so down bad."

Fans were left stunned at the daring tattoo experiment of fan (Image via X)

"I think it's gonna look sick" - xQc's message to the fan asking for his signature

Tattoos are notorious for sometimes becoming regrettable decisions, but this particular xQc fan seemed fully committed to their goal. In a surprising turn of events, the streamer himself enthusiastically approved the idea during his TwitchCon meet-and-greet, stating:

"I think it's gonna look sick."

The fan remained true to their word and went ahead with the forearm tattoo, even though the signature's unconventional nature raised some eyebrows. Here's the final result:

Fan gets Felix's signature permanently inked (Image via X)

Naturally, this ignited a deluge of tongue-in-cheek comments and playful trolling, as many found the act of getting such an unconventional tattoo, even as a dedicated fan, to be a bit over the top. Here are some of the notable reactions made on X:

Fans share their reactions to the fan getting the tattoo (Image via X)

Here are some more reactions on X:

Fans state that the fan is likely to regret it later (Image via X)

This was not the only instance where xQc made headlines during the recently concluded TwitchCon 2023. Just yesterday, on October 22, the French-Canadian personality was spotted showcasing a suitcase filled with money before joining fellow Twitch streamer Adin Ross for a gambling session.

The streamer also made an appearance on Matthew "Mizkif's" live game show, Schooled during TwitchCon 2023. In a comical twist, he was presented with the challenge of spelling the word "prenuptial," which referenced his ongoing legal situation with his alleged spouse and former partner, Adept.