"Definition of the rich get richer" - xQc flaunting suitcase full of money before gambling with Adin Ross goes viral

On October 22, 2023, Felix "xQc" teamed up with Adin Ross to gamble at a casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. A moment from their livestream has since gone viral on social media, during which the French-Canadian personality was seen flaunting a suitcase full of money. X (formerly Twitter) user @scubaryan_ shared a clip earlier today, which has received over 281k impressions and thousands of likes.

They wrote:

"xQc is the definition of the rich get richer."

What was xQc doing with a suitcase full of cash? Viral livestream moment explored

X user's post showcasing the streamers' viral clip (Image via @scubaryan_/X)

The incident occurred at the five-hour mark of Adin Ross' recent Kick livestream, during which he and Felix took cash from a casino's reception and used it to gamble. After taking his cut of the money, the Florida native told xQc that a suitcase full of bills was his.

Adin Ross said:

"All right, perfect. Check it (and) just make sure. This is all yours. Yo, X, you're next. Check it out, so, that's probably half... and then, that's you. Yeah, that's all you, bro."

Timestamp: 05:14:40

In response, the former Overwatch pro exclaimed:

"That's ridiculous! Bro, this is ridiculous. This is insane! I've never seen this much money in my life."

Felix sat on the ground and began examining the stacks of dollar bills. He wondered whether sitting in front of all the money was worth a "good picture":

"Bro, is that a good picture... like this? Look at that. That's crazy! Okay, that's enough of that. Jesus, man!"

Here's a screenshot from Adin Ross' Kick broadcast:

Felix checking out the suitcase full of money before gambling in Las Vegas (Image via Adin Ross/Kick)

"This inspired me to gamble" - Netizens chime in on xQc and Adin Ross' clip

Numerous community members on the Elon Musk-owned platform have shared their thoughts on Felix and Adin Ross' clip. One fan commented that it appeared as if the Twitch star had "won the lottery":

Community on social media react to the streamers' clip 1/4 (Image via @scubaryan_/X)

Another viewer made a lighthearted reference to xQc's performance at the Sidemen Charity Match 2023:

Community on social media react to the streamers' clip 2/4 (Image via @scubaryan_/X)

X user @fivestar's take garnered a fair amount of traction. They wrote:

"This inspired me to gamble."

Community on social media react to the streamers' clip 3/4 (Image via @scubaryan_/X)

Some of the more pertinent reactions were along these lines:

Community on social media react to the streamers' clip 4/4 (Image via @scubaryan_/X)

Before collaborating with Adin Ross, xQc appeared as a guest on Matthew "Mizkif's" in-person episode of Schooled at TwitchCon 2023 Las Vegas, alongside Imane "Pokimane," Connor "CDawgVA," and Dennis "PaymoneyWubby."