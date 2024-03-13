"This is embarrassing" - Adin Ross claims he made $30,000 through his infamous merch collaboration with Andrew Tate

In Adin Ross’s most recent Kick stream, during a conversation with DJ Akademics, the controversial streamer revealed that his first merchandise drop didn’t do as well as his current one. For context, his first merchandise drop was a collaboration with Andrew Tate, which was made fun of online for the designs it offered. Despite claims of being a designer brand, the collaboration fell short of the streamer's expectations.

This is on the heels of a recent major merchandise drop from Adin Ross, which, according to rumor, did six figures on its very first hour of being available online. While talking to the former rapper, he opened up about the first collaboration:

“This is embarrassing, but not embarrassing, cause it’s a s**t ton more.”

Adin Ross opens up about unfortunate merchandise collaboration with Andrew Tate

(Clip begins at 5:12:55)

During Adin Ross’s ongoing Kick stream on March 13, he conversed with DJ Akademics. This isn’t the first time the former rapper has interacted with Adin on stream; they previously discussed rumors involving the rapper and 6ix9ine. However, in this stream, merchandise drops were among the many topics the two discussed.

The controversial Kick streamer didn’t disclose how much his current merchandise, Brand Risk Clothing, did on the first few days, but he did text the number to DJ Akademics, who seemed pretty impressed. When suggesting Adin can’t flop or do poorly, the streamer revealed that wasn’t always the case:

“Guys, my first merch drop without, this is embarrassing, but not embarrassing, cause it’s a s**t ton more, I did, I did f**kin, like $30,000 back in 2022.”

The merchandise drop in 2022 was his Andrew Tate collaboration, which, upon its reveal on X.com, was roasted brutally by fans. Fans claimed that wearing those shirts was a quick way to get bullied. Regardless, he made $30,000 on it, which is still impressive for selling shirts online.

This reveal also comes hot on the heels of many blaming Adin for Andrew Tate’s arrest after a clip went viral where Ross revealed Tate had plans to flee Romania and would never be coming back to the country.

Adin Ross would then blame KSI because the streamer resides in the UK, where authorities wish to extradite Tate on charges of human trafficking and rape.

While the streamer didn’t reveal exactly how much better his current merchandise is doing, if the rumors are even half true, it’s more successful by a significant margin.