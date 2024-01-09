"This is embarrassing": Viewers react to viral clip of controversial Twitch streamer Supcaitlin's mod sniffing her laundry on stream

Californian streamer "Supcaitlin" has been all over the news recently since being in a feud with 'MoistCr1TiKaL', who had concerns about her treatment of moderator Dilly. In a recent stream, she and Dilly were seen cooking together while she set donation goals for her viewers. The streamer's moderator was seen sniffing her laundry after she completed her donation goal of 'making Dilly sniff her laundry.'

Since the stream, the clip of the moment has gone extremely viral on the internet, with various streamers, viewers, and fans reacting to it. Many criticized Dilly's behavior on Supcaitlin's stream, with X user @jay_franklin saying that it was "embarrassing."

"This is embarrassing."

"Down bad": Viewers call out Supcaitlin's moderator for his sniffing action in her latest stream

Caitlin has previously received backlash after she set a donation goal for kissing Dilly in an older stream on Twitch. In the recent stream, she set sub-goals like playing a scary game and donation goals like kissing Dilly and making Dilly sniff her laundry. After the goal was met, Caitlin brought in washed laundry for the moderator to sniff.

After they completed the goal, the streamer set another one and named it 'I show Dilly what fake b**bs are.' Later in the stream, Caitlin and Dilly were seen addressing the accusations of Caitlin saying mean things to her moderator and being hurtful towards him.

X user, @xttessy, felt that Dilly was desperate:

"Bro is down bad."

@kyle_inacio called out Twitch for the type of content that was being pushed out to viewers recently:

@Fazekingslayer and other X users assumed that Caitlin was in a relationship with her moderator as they believed this would explain their behavior on stream:

SupCaitlin was also called out by Twitch streamer Cinna, who called her a "mean girl" after she posted on X about her and Dilly's friendship.