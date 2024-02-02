"This is facts" - Adin Ross claims BruceDropEmOff influenced xQc and YourRAGE to join Kick

Adin Ross made some surprising claims during a livestream on February 2, 2024. While reviewing submissions on his Discord server, Ross came across a 28-second clip in which controversial internet personality Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" stated that he and the Florida native were among the first popular streamers to join Kick.

Here's what he said in the video:

"You know who the real n***as is on this site. N***a, nobody was on this site before I came on this s**t with Adin. Stop f**king playing! I don't even talk my s**t! Enough! (What) the f**k?! What I was saying... you could tell a real chat from a full gazy chat. Suddenly, these n***as got Temu communities, and that's completely fine. You've got to get it how you live."

Adin Ross concurred with BruceDropEmOff's comments, claiming that the streamer's decision to join Kick influenced other content creators like Felix "xQc" and Josh "YourRAGE."

The Florida native remarked:

"That's facts. I mean - yo, you all can say what you want about Bruce, but this is facts."

Expand Tweet

Adin Ross explains how BruceDropEmOff influenced xQc and YourRAGE to join Kick

BruceDropEmOff is a popular content creator, best known for his gaming and Just Chatting content. After broadcasting on Twitch for several years, the Riverdale, Georgia native surprised fans by joining Kick on June 2, 2023. French-Canadian internet star xQc followed suit, joining the Stake-backed platform just 14 days later, on June 16, 2023.

On February 2, 2024, Adin Ross claimed that BruceDropEmOff influenced xQc and YourRAGE's decision to sign with Kick. Providing more details about the matter, the indefinitely banned Twitch personality said:

"Bruce coming to Kick really helped xQc coming to Kick, if I'm being honest with y'all. YourRAGE and xQc would have not come to Kick without Bruce. And, y'all can say whatever the f**k you want."

According to Ross, xQc and YourRAGE wanted to see "one more big creator" join Kick before making a decision. Insisting that he was telling the "truth," the 23-year-old said:

"You've got to really understand what I'm saying. xQc and YourRAGE, I don't think would've come to Kick if it was not for Bruce because they needed to see one more big creator come to Kick. It's the truth, chat. I'm telling you guys."

In other news, BruceDropEmOff garnered attention on February 1, 2024, after engaging in a heated back-and-forth with a viewer. Things got worse when the streamer decided to dox the viewer."