"You have never amounted to s**t" - BruceDropEmOff doxes a viewer live on stream and tells them to "kill yourself"

After getting enraged at a viewer, the controversial internet personality Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" made headlines on February 1, 2024. While playing Little Nightmares on Kick, Bruce received a donation message from a viewer who expressed dissatisfaction with him for not apologizing to Kai Cenat following their dispute.

They wrote:

"Love how you (are) not talking about sending Kai an essay saying sorry. Got to stream bull s**t, so you don't lose your deal. Got to pay them monthly payments, lmao. Fall off got you upset... relax, you did it to yourself."

After reading this, the content creator displayed his donation dashboard, which revealed the viewer's email address. BruceDropEmOff began lambasting them by stating:

"You sent me $9, you lame a*s n***a. Your name is (The streamer reads out the viewer's email address). You have never amounted to s**t since you came out of the f**king womb. Do you hear me? The day your mama pushed your big-headed a*s out, she looked at you and said (The streamer spits), 'Failure.'"

The 23-year-old continued:

"You ain't never paid one of your mama's bills. You ain't never paid your mama's f**king car off. You ain't never bought your mama s**t! Nothing. What's wrong with you?"

The viewer donated once again, claiming their email address wasn't theirs. In response, BruceDropEmOff remarked:

"I don't give a f**k! Really? Really? Actually, it's not? Oh! (The viewer's name), I got you, buddy. If it's not your email, you wouldn't be able to f**king donate, you f**king idiot? Kill yourself. You're dumb as s**t. Like, I'm literally arguing with a f**king 12-year-old. Somebody give me the gun, please! Back to my game. Kill yourself, p**sy!

Disclaimer: Please be advised the video contains offensive language.

"It's got to be a struggle being a Bruce viewer" - Fans react to BruceDropEmOff doxing his viewer live on the stream

BruceDropEmOff is a well-known streamer associated with the "W/L community." He has been broadcasting on Twitch since 2015, and on June 2, 2023, he signed with the Stake-backed platform Kick.

The Riverdale, Georgia native is also considered by many to be a contentious personality who became embroiled in a massive feud with Matthew "Mizkif." Following the drama, Bruce resigned from One True King (OTK).

On February 1, 2024, the content creator captured the internet's attention after engaging in a heated back-and-forth with a viewer and doxing them on the livestream. With several fans commenting on the situation, X user @YorzTrulyJuice wrote:

One netizen commented that the viewer struck BruceDropEmOff's nerve:

X user @Kick_Highlights remarked:

Here are some more reactions:

A few days ago (on January 28, 2024), BruceDropEmOff addressed the community about his conflict with Kai Cenat, Lil Yachty, Josh "YourRAGE," and others after alleged private DMs got leaked on social media.