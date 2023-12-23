"This is my final tweet": Dream shares message from alleged victim absolving him of grooming charges

Clay "Dream," a 24-year-old YouTuber and Twitch streamer, posted a video on YouTube titled "The Truth" on December 19, 2023, to address many controversies he was involved in the past. Subsequently, he shared screenshots of people retracting their allegations against him, clearing him of grooming charges.

In his post, Clay shared two images. One of them contained a statement from Jamie, who allegedly had been a victim of the YouTuber. According to Jamie's statement, as seen in Dream's tweet, she was neither groomed nor asked if the allegations against him were true.

Additionally, the other image in Clay's post suggests that the X accounts or posts accusing him of grooming have been deleted.

The YouTuber said that even though the allegations have been retracted, no one is "winning." He also thanked his fans and followers in the tweet for keeping an open mind after "The Truth." Clay said:

"No one wins here. Not me, not anyone. Picture attached with all retractions since my video. If you haven't, please watch it. Thank you to everyone who has been patient and open minded. Thank you for all of your support since. This is my final tweet on this matter."

"I'm speechless": Fans react as Dream gets cleared off grooming allegations

In October 2022, a burner account made a series of posts, including screenshots of text messages exchanged between Clay and Anastasia, a former fan of the 24-year-old's former fan. The images suggest he had "groomed" her when she was 17 years old. The account has now been deleted after a post was made about the allegation being false.

In October 2023, TikToker Amanda also accused the Minecraft sensation of grooming her in 2020. She uploaded videos that featured screenshots of Snapchat and Instagram text conversations between Dream and her. Since "The Truth" was posted, this account has been made private with all the media related to the accusation deleted.

Many fans commented on Dream's recent tweet supporting him for clearing his name. One X user said:

"I'm speechless. I don't understand why some people turn lies and "guesses" into so called "facts" without ever asking those who are involved. It's neither right nor fair to spread and say things that are not true."

Here are some more reactions and comments from Dream's post.

In his recent video, Dream also addressed the face leak controversy and admitted to lying. He also mentioned that he is proud of his weight loss journey and how he looks now.