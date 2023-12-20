"Starting the video by admitting to lying": Social media reacts to Dream revealing why he lied about face leak

The American YouTuber Clay "Dream," who is currently 24 years old, has gained prominence as a creator for his Minecraft content. Recently, he uploaded a video on YouTube that was one hour and twenty-two minutes. In it, he addresses various allegations and controversies related to him. At the beginning of the video, he admits that the leaked photo was of him. This is something he has previously denied.

In the video, Clay explained that he denied being the person in the leaked photo not because he was insecure about his weight but because the photo was linked to personal and confidential information. He also mentioned that he had planned a face reveal and wanted to retain the hype around it, which led him to lie about the photo. He said:

"The reason I lied about that was because of the face reveal. I had been planning the face reveal for years."

Many people responded to Dream's video.

"Dream just confirmed that this was him. Starting off the video by admitting about lying."

"I feel much more comfortable": Dream talks about the face-leak photo in a recent video

In October 2022, Clay, who had been anonymous for years and only known as Dream, finally revealed his face. The video where he did it has garnered 60 million views and more than 450,000 comments.

In a recent clip where the YouTuber speaks candidly about various topics, he mentions that since the face reveal, he has felt comfortable sharing personal information about his life. This includes confirming that he is indeed the person featured in the tweet above.

In the same video, he states that he wasn't going to ruin his face reveal video anymore since it was already out. Additionally, he mentions feeling confident and comfortable with how he looks now. He also shows some pictures from before his weight loss journey began. He said:

"I think that's something I'm willing to admit now because I face-revealed. I'm not risking that big moment anymore, and I also feel much more comfortable about my personal information and how I look and so on...."

The streamer's admission to lying has caused the video to go viral on social media, with many users commenting on it. Here's what some people had to say.

The YouTuber-turned-singer also addressed some major grooming allegations, along with the "Dream did what" controversy in his recent video.