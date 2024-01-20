"This game is savage" - Asmongold "capturing" a human NPC in Palworld sparks wild reactions online

Twitch streamer Zack, widely known as "Asmongold," recently dived into the newest addition to the gaming scene, Palworld.The title is an open-world survival crafting game that is loosely characterized as a blend of Pokemon but with creatures sporting firearms. Palworld has caught the attention of several streamers, including Zack.

However, the new game did come with its own set of peculiarities. At one point during the stream, Zack was able to "capture" another human, a move that seemed quite dubious due to its implications.

The clip naturally attracted a lot of comments from the online and streaming communities. One fan highlighted another feature in the game, stating that users can actually "kill" and "eat" what they acquire:

"Apparently you can kill and eat what you capture. This game is savage."

Fans react to the new survival game (Image via YouTube/Asmongold Clips)

"Did I just invent slavery?" - Asmongold reacts to peculiar Palworld game feature

Palworld, the latest entrant in the survival gaming scene, has been causing a stir within the community. Asmongold, in particular, has eagerly jumped on the hype train and given it a go.

The OTK co-owner encountered a peculiar feature where he could capture a human-like figure labeled "Expedition Survivor." Armed with a bow and arrow, the streamer swiftly took them down, and the screen indicated that they had been "captured."

Naturally, witnessing the act of capturing another human left the streamer baffled, finding the entire scenario eerily reminiscent of slavery. He said:

"A captured human? What the f**k! Guys, did I just invent slavery? Holy sh*t!"

He added:

"What, can I make her do anything for me?"

He realized that the captured being was taking a nap, a sight that appeared rather dubious.

What did fans say?

The clip was shared on the streamer's official clips channel on YouTube and garnered a lot of troll-worthy reactions. Here are some of the top comments made under the video:

Fans react to the questionable game feature (Image via YouTube)

Asmongold isn't the sole streamer taken aback at capturing a human in the game. Luminosity Gaming member Coney also expressed shock upon discovering that he could capture a human in Palword.