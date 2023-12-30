"This guy is a savage" - Fans react as Twitch streamer beats the hardest and most tedious Nintendo 64 game after 133 hours

Twitch streamer Thabeast721 has completed what can be called the longest and hardest N64 (Nintendo 64) game in the platform’s collection: Jikkyo G1 Stable. This is a part of the streamer’s goal to beat every game on the platform, including Japan exclusives. On top of that, it’s been randomized, so he never knows what game is coming next. However, this game, Jikkyo G1 Stable, took him just under 133 hours to complete, making it the most tedious game thus far. While the streamer didn’t seem to enjoy it, his fans sure did.

Many praised his dedication and skill across other games before coming to this one. Others would compare him to a streamer who did something similar for the NES. However, nobody doubted his dedication to his craft as the Twitch streamer completed this game. One such fan commented on Reddit:

“This guy is a savage. He’s been playing through EVERY N4 game ever created in random order on stream for the last few years.”

Fans react to Twitch streamer beating the hardest N64 game - Jikkyo G1 Stable

(Clip begins at 5:14:03)

Thabeast721, a content creator known for his N64 completionist series and his speedruns of Super Mario Maker 1 and 2, recently added another game to the collection. The latest game in the N64 collection, Jikkyo G1 Stable, was the most tedious and difficult game he’s played thus far, not even because it’s in Japanese. He said:

“It’s not even cause Japanese. Like, if I could read this, it still’s really hard. We just would have learned the game faster. It’s just way too hard. I dunno, it’s not a bad game, it’s just a game that nobody wants.”

It was clear that the Twitch streamer was frustrated playing the game. While his stream viewers joked about it being a 10/10 game or “5/7 perfect”, Thabeast721 gave his thoughts on what it should be:

“Like, nobody wants this game. So, I dunno, it’s hard, rating this. Realistically, it should be a zero, but it’s got cool graphics and cool music.”

One Redditor was confused as to what makes Jikkyo G1 Stable such a hard game, but thankfully, a loremaster came to explain. This horse racing game is one where you have to get to the final tier of the International G1 race to complete the game. It’s a complex, challenging game that requires a great deal of dedication.

Other netizens compared this series of videos and streams to TheMexicanRunner, a speedrunner who played through every NES game in the collection. Others simply praised the streamer and his dedication.

Some also discussed the level of skill the Twitch streamer brings to the table. According to some Redditors, if this streamer says something is challenging, it really is. One reply would compare Thabeast721’s skill to another streamer, Aris, who was doing the 100 Super Jump challenge in Super Mario RPG, but it’s unfair to compare the two, according to the response on Reddit.

The Twitch streamer went on to beat another game at the end of this same livestream: Nascar 2000, in just under two hours and forty minutes.