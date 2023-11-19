Super Mario RPG Remake guide: Where to find best weapon and armor for all party members

In the Super Mario RPG remake, you can arm Mario, Geno, Mallow, Peach, and Bowser with a wide range of weapons to aid them in their adventure. Gears are essential to any RPG, and this title is no exception. While many armor and weapons exist for each of the five heroes, only a few stand above the rest and can be termed the best ones in the game.

This article will provide you with the locations and names of the best gear for all the playable characters in the Super Mario RPG remake.

Best weapons and armor for each party member in Super Mario RPG remake

Mario

Mario is an attacker unit (Image via Nintendo)

Mario is the protagonist of the Super Mario RPG remake, hence the strongest attacker and the only party member you cannot swap out.

Best weapon and how to obtain

Mario's best weapon in the game is the Lazy Shell. It has 90 Attack power, the highest potential damage in the game. You can receive the Lazy shell after fighting Valentina and presenting the Seed and Fertilizer to the gardener in Rose Town. A massive beanstalk will grow, and you can climb it to retrieve the weapon.

Best armor and how to obtain

The Super Suit is Mario's best armor in the game. This suit gives Mario a +50 increase in all stats and a +30 boost in speed. This Super Suit can be obtained by doing 100 consecutive Super Jumps in combat. After that, you can buy the item from Chow in Monstro Town.

2) Princess Peach

Princess Peach is the best support character in the game (Image via Nintendo)

Princess Peach's arsenal in the game consists of strong healing and magic spells. Although her offensive abilities aren't that great, she can still hold her own against bosses, thanks to her kit in Super Mario RPG remake.

Best weapon and how to obtain

Peach's finest weapon is the Frying Pan, which offers her a whopping 90 Attack power, comparable to Mario's Lazy Shell. You can buy this item from Toad's shop in Moleville after defeating the Axem Rangers.

Best armor and how to obtain

The Royal Dress is Peach's best armor, with 48 physical defense and 24 magical defense. After beating Magikoopa, you can purchase the Royal Dress from Croco in Bowser's Keep for 100 coins.

Bowser

Bowser will join your party after a specific mission (Image via Nintendo)

Even with his standard strikes, Bowser has the highest offensive power during the early to mid-game levels. Although Mario later overtakes him as an attacker, he is still a great unit thanks to his Terrorize skill, which he can use to inflict fear on enemies.

Best weapon and how to obtain

Bowser gets a new best weapon in the Super Mario RPG remake. This weapon in the game is called the Wonder Chomp, which has 57 Attack Power. To get the Wonder Chomp, you need to fight and defeat leveled-up Punchinello in Mole Mines.

Best armor and how to obtain

Bowser's best armor is the Heal Shell, which provides him with 24 physical defense and 12 magical defense. After beating Magikoopa, you can purchase the Heal Shell from Croco in Bowser's Keep for 100 coins.

Geno

Geno is one of the best party members (Image via Nintendo)

Geno provides a lot of utility, ranging from damage to buffs. He also has the highest speed out of the 5 playable characters in Super Mario RPG remake.

Best weapon and how to obtain

Much like Bowser, Geno also receives a new weapon in the remake. The Stella 023 is his best weapon in the remake version of the game. This new armament outperforms the end-game weapon, Star Gun (present in the classic game version), by increasing attack strength. You can obtain the Stella 023 by defeating Engine 023 Booster in Booster Tower.

Best armor and how to obtain

Geno's best armor is the Star Cape, which provides him with 36 physical defense and 18 magical defense. Croco's second shop in Bowser's Keep sells the Star Cape for 100 Coins.

Mallow

Mallow acts as an early game healer in the Super Mario RPG remake (Image via Nintendo)

Mallow's usage rate falls considerably once you gain access to Princess Peach in the Super Mario RPG remake. But he is still helpful during some of the game's later dungeons.

Best weapon and how to obtain

Mallow's best weapon in the remake version of the game is the Sage Stick, which grants him 80 Attack Power. In Belome Temple, you must defeat Scratchy-Throat Belome to obtain this weapon.

Best armor and how to obtain

The best armor for Mallow in the game is the Prince Pants. It provides him with 48 defense and 24 magic defense. This item can also be purchased from Croco's second shop in Bowser's Keep.

