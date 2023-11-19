The Super Mario RPG Remake was released on November 17, 2023, for the Nintendo Switch. As the name suggests, the game incorporates a ton of RPG elements in its gameplay, having the heroes face off against a unique selection of opponents. One such enemy gang is the Axem Rangers, a group of 5 enemies encountered shortly after the Czar Dragon battle.

Defeating the Axem Rangers is quite the challenge, given their sheer number and brute strength. Thankfully, readers can refer to the rest of the guide below for a comprehensive breakdown of the Rangers and how to defeat them with ease.

Note: Spoilers for Super Mario RPG Remake will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

How to easily beat the Axem Rangers in Super Mario RPG Remake

Beware of the cannon! (Image via Nintendo)

The battle against the Axem Rangers takes aboard a large airship atop a volcano. Mario and his friends take part in tactical turn-based combat against the 5 Rangers after a rather long-winded speech about destroying the Star Piece and crushing hope.

Thankfully, the battle is manageable as long as players stick to exploiting the correct weakness of each Ranger. Here are all the Axem Rangers and their weaknesses:

Black Axem Ranger: Electricity.

Electricity. Red Axem Ranger : Ice.

: Ice. Yellow Axem Ranger : Jump.

: Jump. Green Axem Ranger : Ice.

: Ice. Pink Axem Ranger: Physical.

Keep the following pointers in mind when in battle:

Make sure to deal with the Pink Ranger first. This is essential to your victory, as the Pink Axem Ranger is the healer of the group.

As the battle progresses, the Red Ranger will activate the menacing robot cannon. The cannon can take out a large chunk of your HP when activated, so make sure to use Heals and Shields efficiently.

Whittle down your foes one by one until the battle ends.

What team should players prepare for the Axem Rangers battle in the Super Mario RPG Remake?

The recommended team lineup (Image via Nintendo)

The recommended team for this particular battle includes the following members:

Mario

Peach

Bowser

The classic trio should be more than plenty to take care of the menacing Axem Rangers with ease. Make sure to deploy Shields and Heals when required to negate damage. Additionally, use Items (X button) whenever required.

Super Mario RPG Remake is a remake of the classic Super Mario RPG from 1996, released for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System. This single-player RPG has players taking on the role of Mario and friends as they band together to beat the Smithy Gang and collect the seven Star Pieces to restore order to the world.

