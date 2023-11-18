Super Mario RPG remake guide: Best squad compositions

The composition of your party is crucial to your success in the Super Mario RPG remake. Each party member offers something unique, and this game encourages you to experiment with your squad and come up with new character combinations for each level and boss fight. Building a team that suits certain scenarios isn't as significant here as in other Square Enix RPGs, such as the Final Fantasy series; it is necessary to complete all of this game's stages and enemy encounters.

The Super Mario RPG remake allows you to swap characters during battle. This makes the game quite manageable, as you will be able to change the party's members according to your needs.

This article will provide the best squad composition for the recently released Super Mario RPG remake.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Best team compositions for Super Mario RPG remake

The game is quite flexible when it comes to letting you create a squad, as you can swap out characters during battle. However, here are some recommended teams that you can run:

Beginner

Mario - Primary attacker

Primary attacker Mallow - Support/Healer

Support/Healer Geno - Support/secondary attacker

Mid-game (After Bowser joins)

Mario - Primary attacker

Primary attacker Geno - Support

Support Bowser - Secondary attacker

Best endgame party (After Peach joins)

Mario - Primary attacker

Primary attacker Geno - Support/secondary attacker

Support/secondary attacker Princess Peach - Support/Healer

If you don't have Mallow on your team, you will have to swap out one of the characters for him during certain dungeons in the Super Mario RPG remake. That is because some of those areas contain enemies that have elemental weaknesses, and this unit is quite effective in dealing with them.

Also, each party will do a unique Triple Move attack so you can swap characters and experiment with them.

All playable characters in Super Mario RPG remake

This game offers a total of five playable characters in Nintendo's latest release. This includes three Mario classic members and two that are entirely new to the game.

1) Mario

The Italian plumber is back once more (Image via Nintendo)

The plumber is the game's hero. What begins as his quest to save Princess Peach from the evil clutches of Bowser quickly turns into a world-spanning quest. Mario will be your default party member and is the only one you cannot swap. He brings fire-based attacks in his arsenal, which further boosts his value.

2) Princess Peach

Princess Peach is an absolute gem of a party member (Image via Nintendo)

Peach joins Mario and his companions after a certain mission in the Super Mario RPG remake. She fulfills the role of the healer and is a valuable endgame companion. She has weak defensive stats. However, her magic skills — especially the healing magic — make her one of the best characters for your party.

3) Bowser

Bowser joins the good guys for once (Image via Nintendo)

Leaving his archetypical villain role behind, Bowser teams up with the Italian plumber in order to reclaim his castle. He is a powerhouse and the strongest physical attacker when he joins your party, but Mario will out-damage him once he gets his weapon. Bowser also works great with Geno's buffing abilities.

4) Geno

Geno is a new character (Image via Nintendo)

Geno is one of Square Enix's additions to the Super Mario RPG. He is a go-to party member and one of the game's best characters. His kit allows him to buff allies, and he is the fastest unit in this game. The only downside to him is that he cannot sustain himself much.

5) Mallow

Mallow is another character created exclusively for the game (Image via Nintendo)

Mallow is another new character that Square Enix created for the title. He works great in the early game, providing necessary heals. However, he sees competition from Peach later. That said, due to his elemental damage, he works well in some dungeons later in the game as well.