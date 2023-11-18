Super Mario RPG Remake tier list: Who are the best party members in the game?

Super Mario RPG Remake is now live, and while all the party members are useful, some are certainly more viable than others. There are only seven characters, including Mario, in this quest.

Especially now that every party combination has a powerful triple attack to use, even the most useless-seeming characters are going to have their moment in the sun against deadly bosses.

Every character is good at something in Super Mario RPG Remake, but unfortunately, some of the party members are better than others. When considering this tier list, we looked at what each character’s stat growth is, what their role in the party is, and how they perform those duties compared to others.

Which party members stand out the most in Super Mario RPG Remake?

S-Tier

Princess Peach

Princess Peach stands out as the best party member (Image via Nintendo)

Princess Peach is hands down the MVP of Super Mario RPG Remake. There is no party member more useful than her. Though she joins the party later in the game, she immediately brings value that no other party member can hope to match. She has fantastic stat growth, and her Frying Pan weapons are deadly against later bosses.

As the support/healer character, she outclasses Mallow in every conceivable way. She has an AOE heal and the ability to revive party members. The later portions of the game are filled with AOE spells, such as the battle with Culex. You need someone who is going to heal everyone at once and do it well.

A-Tier

Mario

Geno

Mario and Geno are close, but no cigar (Image via Nintendo)

Mario is a lot like Kain in Final Fantasy 4, as someone said to me. As the star of Super Mario RPG Remake, he’s the most well-rounded party member. He’s all damage and no utility.

He’s required to use in the party, but you aren’t sad he’s there. In many cases, he’s your primary physical damage dealer. He just doesn’t have the betrayal and sadness that comes with using Kain.

Geno, on the other hand, kind of does too much. The doll brought to life by star magic has buffing spells, deadly magic, and is the fastest member of your party.

The downside to him is that he has all the durability of wet paper. He’s excellent in every way, except he takes so much damage.

B-Tier

Bowser

Bowser is still pretty solid as a useful character (Image via Nintendo)

I love Bowser, King of the Koopas, as a party member. Despite his mediocre stats, he makes a solid DPS and tank for your party. His attack stat starts off quite high, but it really tapers off towards the end. He has awesome debuffing spells, and every one of his weapons and attacks has a special, unique flavor.

However, he’s not as great a spellcaster as Geno or as good a physical attacker as Mario. He does, however, have the amazing Clown Car Barrage triple move, making him still worth using.

C-Tier

Mallow

The crybaby makes up the end of the list (Image via Nintendo)

Sorry, Mallow fans, but he’s probably the weakest party member in Super Mario RPG Remake. He’s so weak at the start of the game until he receives a weapon. His melee is mediocre, and you can only use his spells so many times.

His spells don’t have the impact of Genos or Bowsers. His spells do have useful debuffs, but his stats aren’t anything to write home about, and his single-target heal doesn’t match the power of Peach’s AOE option.

Super Mario RPG Remake brings the classic RPG back to life again on the Nintendo Switch. There have been some changes to the original, though, such as the new location of the Signal Ring.